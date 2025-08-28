"Nuke India", "Kill Trump": Minneapolis Shooter's Chilling Messages On Guns

The shooter who opened fire on Wednesday on school children attending a church service in Minneapolis, killing two students, had "kill Donald Trump" and "nuke India" written on his guns, a video on his now-deleted YouTube channel showed.

The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, used all three weapons - a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol - and fired dozens of rounds at the church at the Annunciation Catholic School. Westman was later found dead in the parking lot from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Court records show Westman's name was changed from Robert in 2020 because Westman identified as female.

On a YouTube channel titled "Robin W", there were at least two videos posted before site administrators took the channel down.

One of the videos, which was about 10 minutes long and shot on a mobile phone, showed a cache of weapons, ammunition and loaded magazines.

"Kill Donald Trump", "kill Trump now", "Israel must fall", and "Burn Israel" were written on the magazines.

"Nuke India" was also written on one of the weapons.

"Where is your God?" and "for the children" were also written on the magazines.

Names of previous school shooters were also scrawled on a magazine. Some of the messages were written in Cyrillic.

At one point, the person also held up a smaller firearm from the cache and said, "This one is for me. In case I need it."

The video also showed a letter written to the person's family, apologising for what the shooting will mean for them.

The Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was Robin Westman.



He was a biological male who identified as a transgender "woman."



Written on his guns and magazines were things like "kill Trump now," "6 million was not enough" (referring to the Holocaust), "for the children," "I'm… pic.twitter.com/KGEauspsTQ — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 27, 2025

The second video on the channel, which is almost 20 minutes long, featured two different journals. The first was over 150 pages, all written in what appears to be the Cyrillic alphabet. The second journal had a last entry dated 8-21-25 and was more than 60 pages, and was also written entirely in Cyrillic.

US Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the authenticity of the video, saying the "deeply sick murderer scrawled" the words 'For the Children' and 'Where is your God?' and 'Kill Donald Trump' on the rifle magazine.

"This level of violence is unthinkable," she wrote on X.

We have confirmation that the shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN was a 23 year-old man, claiming to be transgender.



This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 27, 2025

Officials said Westman legally purchased the weapons, had no known criminal history and acted alone.

President Donald Trump ordered the US flag to be flown at half-staff nationwide as a sign of mourning.

The shooting at Annunciation Catholic School was reportedly the 146th such incident in the country since January.

(With agency inputs)