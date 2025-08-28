Minneapolis Shooting Probed As Terrorism, Anti-Catholic Hate Crime: FBI

Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Minneapolis church that killed two students and wounded 17 children and adults is being investigated as an act of terrorism as well as an anti-Catholic hate crime, said FBI Director Kash Patel.

"The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics," Patel said on X, adding that the shooter has been identified as "Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman."

