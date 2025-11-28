US To Review "Every" Green Card Of Some Nationalities After DC Shooting

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it would review every permanent residency status, known as Green Cards, for people from over a dozen countries following the attack on National Guard troops in Washington.

"I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," said Joseph Edlow, director of the US Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS), on X.

President Donald Trump previously classified 19 countries as "of Identified Concern," including Afghanistan, the home country of the detained suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

