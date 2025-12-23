Google To Resume Green Card Sponsorship For H-1B Holders In 2026: Eligibility Details Inside

Google has informed its employees that it plans to scale up PERM applications in 2026, a key step that helps foreign workers transition from work visas to permanent residency in the United States.

According to a December internal newsletter seen by Business Insider, eligible employees will be contacted by the company's external immigration lawyers in the first quarter of 2026. The Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process is commonly used by technology firms to support employees on visas such as the H-1B in obtaining a US green card.

The move comes at a time when tech workers on work visas are facing increased uncertainty due to recent policy changes, including higher H-1B visa fees and longer processing delays. Google's legal advisers have also cautioned some visa-holding employees against international travel because of significant delays in visa processing.

The memo outlined strict eligibility criteria for PERM applications. Employees must work in roles that require a formal degree and prior professional experience. In addition, only office-based employees will be considered. Remote employees must agree to relocate to a Google office to qualify.

Performance and job level will also play a role. Employees at Level 3 or below are less likely to meet the requirements, the memo said. Staff must also be in good standing with the company and hold a "Moderate Impact" (MI) or higher rating in their annual performance reviews.

Google had paused most PERM applications in January 2023, the same period when it laid off around 12,000 employees. Like Google, other major tech companies had slowed PERM filings amid widespread layoffs, which made it harder to justify hiring foreign workers.

While Google continued limited PERM filings in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 plan signals a broader expansion of the program.

What is a PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) Application and Why It Matters for Green Card Processing?



A PERM application is the first step for US employers to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency (Green Cards) under EB-2 or EB-3 categories. Managed by the Department of Labor, the process requires employers to prove through a recruitment drive that no qualified US workers are available for the role. In 2025, due to significant backlogs, the entire certification process typically takes 18 to 24 months to complete.