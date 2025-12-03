Advertisement

Afghan Man Who Shot National Guard Members Pleads Not Guilty

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who was injured during last month's attack, entered the plea by video feed from a hospital bed, The Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

An Afghan man accused of shooting two members of the National Guard near the White House, killing one, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder charges, US media said.

US National Guard Shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, Washington Dc Shooting
