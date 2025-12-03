Afghan Man Who Shot National Guard Members Pleads Not Guilty

An Afghan man accused of shooting two members of the National Guard near the White House, killing one, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to murder charges, US media said.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who was injured during last month's attack, entered the plea by video feed from a hospital bed, The Washington Post and other news outlets reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)