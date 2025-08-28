"I Was Corrupted By This World": Minneapolis Shooter In Last Letter

A gunman opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic school on Wednesday morning, killing two children and injuring 17 other people. The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, was found dead in the parking lot, believed to have shot themselves. Westman allegedly scheduled videos on a YouTube channel titled "Robin W". In one of the two videos released on YouTube before the channel was taken down, a man, believed to be Westman, shows a four-page handwritten letter addressed to family and friends. In the letter, the shooter apologises for the incident and its possible impact on their lives. Westman suggests the family change their names and "move on."

To Family And Friends

The letter begins with an apology and how they feel by bringing "this storm of chaos" into the lives of loved ones. "I don't expect forgiveness, and I don't expect any apology. I have to hold much weight. But to my family and those close to me, I do apologise for the effects my actions will have on your lives. Please know I care for all of you so much, and it pains me to bring this storm of chaos into your lives. This will affect so many more people than the ones that are immediately involved."

The letter then moves on to appreciate parents for raising Westman to be a "good person" and teaching them empathy, self-sacrifice and good character, but also blames the world for making them "hate life."

"Please do not think you have failed as parents. I was corrupted by this world and have learned to hate what life is. Life is love, life is pain," the letter read.

"I am tired of the pain this world gives out. Please move on and continue to give your love to brothers and sisters, and the rest of the world. They may not forgive you, but you need to move on from me. Forget my life and the pain I have brought," Westman added.

The shooter then apologises to siblings for "forever tainting the rest of your lives."

"Your careers, lives, relationships, all will be turned upside-down. Please hold on to who you are, not who I am. Change your names if you must," the advise read.

And, to friends, Westman "trust to give your memory of me however you see fit... Unfortunately, this world has too much pain to deal out that I can't cover up with the good sides of life."

BREAKING:



Youtube just removed the alleged manifesto video of the Minneapolis Catholic School Shooter, Robin Westman.



Here are several screenshots from the video of the manifesto.



Absolutely evil. pic.twitter.com/UcvXwAtOND — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) August 27, 2025

"Severely Depressed, Suicidal For Years"

Westman described themselves as a "sad person" who has "wanted this for so long" and has been "haunted by those thoughts that do not go away."

I know this is wrong but I can't seem to stop myself, they noted, and revealed, "I am severely depressed and have been suicidal for years. Only recently have I lost all hope and decided to perform my final action against this world. I don't want to kneel down for the injustices of this world. I want to die. I'd rather die on my feet then live on my knees, constantly in pain."

Westman, in their letter, also noted that they have been destroying their life by vaping and other means and that they might have lung cancer. "I think I am dying of cancer."

The contents of the letter reflected that Westman didn't want to end up being a patient, "rotting in hospital bed".

"I don't want the rest of my life to be as a cancer patient, in and out of hospitals, constantly being fretted about with people afraid to be too happy around me. F*** That! I want to go out on my own means. Unfortunately, due to my depression, anger, and twisted mind, I want to fulfill a final act that has been in the back of my head for years."

They also mentioned having an interest "in my mission" and "love for my family."

Westman wrote they would have "gone much sooner" if not for "amazing group of people" around them. "I just want to escape from this world. Escape from the constant bills, shitty jobs, shitty people, and injustice of America. I am done With this, I will not bow. I will be selfish and leave you to pick up the pieces. Its my fault, blame me, but please move on."