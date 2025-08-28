"Hurting Americans": US Democrats Panel Slams Trump Over India Tariffs

The Democrats' US House Foreign Affairs Committee has slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for singling out India over its purchase of Russian oil, even as China-- one of Moscow's largest crude exporters-- faces no such penalties. The democrats said Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports are "hurting Americans" and "sabotaging the US-India" ties, built over the past two decades of bipartisan efforts.

"Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump's singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans and sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process," the Democrats' panel said in a statement on X.

"It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all," they added.

The panel also cited a New York Times report saying, "It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil. But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment."

The Democrats' attack coincided with Trump's additional 25 per cent tariffs -- which Trump linked to India's trade of Russian oil-- coming into effect, doubling the existing 25 per cent levies imposed earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government estimates the tariffs will impact $48.2 billion worth of exports. Officials have warned that the new duties could make shipments to the US commercially unviable, triggering job losses and slower economic growth.

However, PM Modi has vowed not to yield to the pressure.

The US has, for now, exempted some sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and electronic goods, from additional tariffs, bringing some relief for India as its exposure in these sectors is significant.

India-US trade relations have expanded in recent years, but remain vulnerable to disputes over market access and domestic political pressures. India was one of the first nations to start trade negotiations with the trump administration. But so far, a deal couldn't be reached as the US continues to push for greater access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors.

