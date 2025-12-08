Gut Dehydrated? Expert Tells Why Constipation Peaks In Winter And How To Fix It

If you struggle with constipation every winter, you're not alone. Gastroenterologists see a clear seasonal pattern in India. As temperatures drop, digestive complaints rise. Constipation, bloating, sluggish metabolism, and reduced bowel frequency become increasingly common between November and February. But why does this happen? According to experts, winter subtly changes how the digestive system functions. A combination of reduced fluid intake, decreased physical activity, slower intestinal movement, and dietary shifts makes your gut more prone to dehydration, a major but under-recognised cause of winter constipation. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that adequate water content is crucial for stool formation and smooth bowel movement, and dehydration is one of the strongest triggers of constipation.

Dr Balaji Laxminarayan Shetty, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Bengaluru, explains, "Most people don't feel thirsty in cold weather. As a result, their total fluid intake drops sharply, leading to dry stools and reduced bowel movement. It is essentially your gut getting dehydrated."

Why Constipation Peaks In Winter

1. You drink far less water than you realise

Research shows that the body's thirst mechanism reduces sharply in cold environments, even when dehydration is present. This means you may lose water through breath, urine, and digestion, but feel no need to replenish it. Dr Shetty explains, "Winters suppress your natural thirst cues. Patients often tell me, 'But I don't feel thirsty.' That's the problem - your gut still needs water, even if you don't feel like drinking it." With less water in the colon, stools become dry, hard, and slow-moving.

2. The intestine moves slower in cold weather

Cold temperatures may increase sympathetic nervous system activity, slowing peristalsis, the wave-like contractions that help stools move. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) highlights that reduced activity and altered gut motility contribute significantly to constipation. "Low temperatures make intestinal muscles contract less effectively," says Dr Shetty. "This slows transit time, so stools stay longer in the colon and lose even more water."

3. Holiday and winter diets are low in fibre

From ghee-rich winter sweets to festive fried foods, seasonal diets shift toward heavier, low-fibre meals. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 25-35 g of fibre daily for smooth digestion, a target rarely met during winter indulgences. Dr Shetty adds, "Patients often cut salads and fresh fruit in winter, assuming cold food will worsen their health. But reducing raw fibre directly increases constipation risk."

4. Physical inactivity adds to the problem

Exercise stimulates gut contractions. The NIH notes that reduced physical activity is strongly linked to chronic constipation. Shorter days, colder mornings, and heavier meals often lead to reduced movement in winter.

How To Fix Winter Constipation: Expert-Backed Strategies

Begin your day with warm water: Warm water stimulates gut motility and softens stools. Dr Shetty recommends, "Start your morning with one to two glasses of warm water. It jumpstarts bowel movement and offsets overnight dehydration."

Increase fibre, especially soluble fibre: Sources like oats, psyllium husk (ispaghula), apples, pears, oranges, carrots, and legumes help retain water in stools. WHO guidelines emphasise soluble fibre as essential for stool bulk and gut health.

Add winter-friendly hydrating foods: Even if you don't want cold water, hydration can come from warm soups, stewed fruits, herbal teas, coconut water (at room temperature), and broth-based dals. "I advise patients to keep a warm bottle with them and sip through the day," says Dr Shetty. "Hydration doesn't have to be cold."

Don't skip physical activity: A 20-30 minute brisk walk improves intestinal movement. NIH-backed research shows regular exercise reduces constipation risk significantly.

Establish a bathroom routine: Going at the same time daily trains the colon. Avoid suppressing the urge, which hardens stools further.

Use a footstool to improve posture: Elevating the feet while sitting on the toilet straightens the rectal canal for easier passage, a method supported by gastroenterology studies.

When To See A Doctor

Seek medical attention if you notice:

Blood in stools

Severe abdominal pain

Weight loss

Constipation lasting beyond two weeks

Dr Shetty cautions, "Chronic constipation can sometimes indicate underlying issues like hypothyroidism, IBS, or structural problems. Early evaluation is critical."

Constipation may be a winter regular for many, but it is far from inevitable. Most cases are linked to gut dehydration, dry stools, and slow intestinal movement, all of which are manageable with simple, science-backed changes. By staying hydrated, increasing fibre, maintaining warm fluids, and staying active, you can keep your gut functioning smoothly through the colder months. As Dr Shetty emphasises, "Your digestion is extremely sensitive to weather changes. Respect your gut's needs in winter, and it will reward you with better health and comfort."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.