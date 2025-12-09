Staying Indoors In Winter Makes You Susceptible To Cold: Try These Ventilation Tips

Winter in India can get harsh. Our first instinct is to quickly wrap ourselves under blankets, shut all airways and get cozy. However, as much as it feels warm and comforting, this habit may be one major reason why so many people fall sick during colder months. Research from global health bodies like WHO shows that respiratory viruses spread more easily in closed, poorly ventilated indoor spaces, especially during winter when humidity drops and air circulation becomes minimal. When everyone in the household breathes the same stagnant air, viruses and influenza linger longer, survive better and pass from one person to another more efficiently. Fortunately, good ventilation is one of the simplest ways to reduce the risk of catching colds. Here are some simple ventilation tips to reduce your risk.

Ventilation tips to reduce risk of colds when staying indoors in winter

1. Open windows for 10–15 minutes every morning

Even during winter, a short burst of fresh air significantly reduces the concentration of viruses indoors. Studies show that fresh air dilutes airborne pathogens quickly. You don't need to keep windows open all day, small breaks work wonders.

2. Create cross-ventilation

Opening two windows or a window and a balcony door on opposite ends of a room creates natural airflow. This pushes out stale indoor air and pulls in fresh outdoor air, reducing the build-up of respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.

3. Exhaust fans on for few minutes daily

Kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans don't just remove odour, they also improve air exchange. Running them for short intervals ensures old, virus-laden air exits the home.

4. Avoid sealing the house completely

Indians often tape windows and block gaps to “keep cold air out.” Unfortunately, this traps indoor pollutants and viruses. Instead, allow minimal airflow, even a small crack in a window helps air circulation without making the room too chilly.

5. Use fans on low speed to circulate air

You don't need to run fans at full speed in winter. Even a gentle rotation improves indoor air mixing, preventing virus-heavy pockets of stagnant air from forming in corners or bedrooms.

6. Air out bedding and winter clothes

Winter blankets, quilts, and sweaters trap dust, allergens, and microbes. Sun exposure is the best natural disinfectant. Hanging bedding or winter jackets outside for even 20–30 minutes improves indoor air quality and reduces irritation in the nose and throat.

7. Ventilate immediately after guests leave

Respiratory viruses spread most easily when multiple people share a room. After gatherings or visitors, open windows and create air movement for at least 10 minutes. This rapidly reduces viral load indoors.

8. Keep indoor plants in moderations

Plants like snake plant or peace lily can help with air freshness, but avoid overcrowding rooms with plants as overwatering can increase humidity and mould. A few well-maintained plants support fresher air without adding irritants.

9. Use air purifiers wisely

Air purifiers help remove particulate matter and some microbes, but they cannot replace fresh outdoor air. They are most effective in combination with daily ventilation. Always keep purifiers away from corners for best airflow.

10. Avoid smoking or incense indoors

Second-hand smoke and heavy incense create fine particulate matter that irritates the throat lining, weakening the natural barriers in the respiratory tract and making infections more likely. Keep such activities outdoors or in highly ventilated areas.

Staying indoors in winter is inevitable, especially in northern Indian states where temperatures dip sharply. But poor ventilation amplifies the risk of viral transmission. Just a few minutes of fresh air daily can significantly reduce your chances of catching a cold and improve your overall respiratory health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

