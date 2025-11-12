Prepare Your Immunity For The Winter With These Small Changes

Your immune system helps protect your body from diseases. A weakened immune system attracts infectious diseases and negatively impacts your general health. The possibility of these diseases is higher during winter due to factors like slow winds, reduced levels of vitamin D, cold air drying the mucous membranes in the nose and so on. The good news is, like many other health aspects, positive changes in your daily habits can improve this. Making positive changes daily can help boost your immunity and help you protect yourself from various diseases. Keep reading as we share a list of small changes you can make to your routine today for better immunity this winter.

Simple changes to boost immunity during winter

1. Workout indoors

Regular exercise is imperial to healthy living. According to Harvard Health, “It improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases.” All these factors work towards strengthening your overall health which in result improves your immunity and reduces infection risk. Working out indoors is more beneficial as the AQI in India continues to worsen.

2. Eat right

Many studies and reviews have confirmed that a balanced diet has a massive role in maintaining good immunity. This is not limited to macronutrients such as protein and carbs. Micronutrients such as folic acid, copper, iron, zinc and many more, also play a vital role in boosting our immunity. Opt for seasonal immunity-boosting foods such as citrus fruits, ginger, etc. for better immunity.

3. Hydrate

Hydrating in summer comes naturally to most of us when we are hot, stuck under the sun and sweating all day. However, drinking water often takes a backseat during winter. Hydration is necessary for immunity and also ensures your mucous membranes in the nose don't dry up (common cause for infection). If you find plain water to be boring, incorporate herbal teas with seasonal ingredients that can further boost your immunity and overall health (think ginger-lemon tea, turmeric-pepper tea).

4. Sleep right

Proper sleep is a evidence-backed, low-investment and high-return habit when it comes to improving immunity. Lack of proper sleep can reduce your resistance to infections and seasonal diseases which can compromise your immunity. Make sure to sleep for at least 7-9 hours every night. A sleep routine is just as important. Aim to sleep and wake up at similar times daily for the best impact.

5. Opt for desi foods

Many seasonal foods available during winter in India are evidence-backed essentials for better immunity. Not only are they encouraged in Ayurveda but modern science has found these foods to be highly beneficial for our health in winter. Add desi foods like garlic, ginger, amla, turmeric, etc. to your winter diet today for better immunity.

6. Maintain heat correctly

Staying covered up and layering breathable fabrics can help you stay warm and cozy this winter. Along with this, ensure proper indoor temperature. Too much heating indoors can cause dryness to nose and throat which can increase infection risk. Also regularly ventilate rooms (as difficult as that might be in this cold) to ensure fresh air circulation. This helps reduce risk of infections as lack of or slow air circulation worsens infection risk.

7. Focus on the mind

“Winter blues” are common during colder months. Studies show that poor mental health or high stress levels can both lead to poor immunity. Maintaining good mental health and reducing stress can ensure your immunity is thriving. Practice meditation, journalling, therapy to reduce stress. Engage with loved ones and step out as much as you can to improve your general state of mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

