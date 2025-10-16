How To Boost Your Child's Immunity Naturally, Luke Coutinho Explains

As parents, it is normal to worry when your child seems to catch every cold or infection. But here is the thing – falling sick occasionally is not always a sign of a “weak” immune system. In fact, occasional illnesses are part of how the body's defences learn and grow stronger. Frequent infections, however, can sometimes point to imbalances in rest, diet, or environment. On Tuesday, wellness coach Luke Coutinho shared a video on Instagram that breaks down how parents can naturally support and strengthen their child's immune system. He explained that building immunity is not about overprotecting children – it is about giving their bodies the right tools and experiences to respond smartly to threats.

Here's a breakdown of his key advice:

1. Prioritise Deep Sleep

Luke Coutinho emphasises that deep sleep is the number one factor for a strong immune system. He said, “Deep sleep works better than vitamin C, works better than zinc.” While vitamins and minerals are important, sleep allows the body to repair, regenerate and train immune cells efficiently.

2. Focus on Nutrition

Nutrition plays a huge role in immunity. Luke Coutinho recommends including foods rich in vitamin C, protein, zinc and omegas. These can be both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options:

Legumes: Chickpeas, rajma (kidney beans)

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds

Fruits: Indian gooseberry (amla), oranges, berries

Superfoods: Moringa leaves or drumsticks, in food or powder form

Protein: Adequate amounts from either plant or animal sources

The wellness coach says, “If you have less protein, your immune system will be weaker.” A balanced plate with a variety of colourful foods strengthens your child's first line of defence – the gut.

3. Encourage Outdoor Time

Exposure to sunlight and outdoor activities is another critical factor. Direct sunlight helps the body produce vitamin D, which supports immunity. Movement, play and exercise all help train the immune system to respond effectively to real threats instead of harmless triggers.

4. Mind Emotional Wellness

Stress affects immunity even in children. Luke points out that emotional wellness and immune strength are connected. Chronic stress raises cortisol, which weakens immune responses. Encourage activities that reduce stress, such as deep breathing, laughter, playtime and downtime.

5. Hydration Matters

Hydration is often overlooked but essential. Immune cells need good circulation to reach infection sites efficiently. Water, coconut water and fresh soups are great options to keep your child hydrated and support their immunity.

6. Train the Immune System, Do Not Overprotect

Luke Coutinho explains that the immune system is like a muscle – it needs training. Exposure to nature, soil, pets and safe outdoor environments helps immune cells learn to distinguish real threats from harmless triggers. Over-sanitising or overprotecting children can actually limit this important training.

The wellness coach also reminds parents that while these tips are educational and helpful, it is always best to consult a paediatrician before introducing new foods, herbal remedies, or supplements – especially if your child has allergies, asthma, or autoimmune conditions.

In short, building immunity in children is a mix of good sleep, balanced nutrition, outdoor time, emotional wellness and hydration. Small, consistent steps like these help train their immune system to be smarter, stronger and ready to tackle whatever comes their way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.