Celebrity Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Shows How To Ace The Hilarious Squat Challenge

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has once again blended fitness with fun – this time by taking on a viral squat challenge that has the internet giggling. Known for her innovative workout content, Yasmin has added her signature charm and humour to the routine, making it both impressive and entertaining. In an Instagram video, Yasmin executes the squat sequence flawlessly – but with exaggerated expressions, playful bounces between reps and a contagious energy that instantly compels viewers to try it themselves.

The challenge involves sitting in a kneeling Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose (Vajrasana) and using core strength to jump to your feet into a squat position, all without using your hands for support.

The caption humorously warns: “Warning: doing this challenge may cause extreme laughter and stronger legs. Give it a go and tag me!”

Yasmin's light-hearted take is clearly designed not just for dedicated fitness enthusiasts but for anyone who enjoys a good laugh, a quick burn and a fun group challenge to share with friends.

Over the years, Yasmin Karachiwala has earned a reputation for sharing practical, accessible, bodyweight-based workouts – ranging from Pilates and HIIT sessions to full-body routines, squats and single-leg variations. Her exercises are consistently praised for their effectiveness and ease of execution.

Earlier, Yasmin demonstrated a quick, simple 10-minute full-body workout while travelling to help followers stay consistent on the go. The five equipment-free exercises were designed to improve strength and mobility while targeting major muscle groups.

These include Squats, Incline Push-up, Single-Leg Squat, Shoulder Circle and Rolling Like a Ball to Stand. The workout consists of three rounds of the full circuit and 12 repetitions for each of the five exercises.

Fitness experts, including Yasmin, have long recommended switching up workouts to keep the body challenged and avoid plateaus. The playful nature of this squat challenge may be especially effective, as turning exercise into a shared activity often boosts motivation, consistency and enjoyment.

