Nutritionist Explains How Cooking Changes Garlic's Health Power

Garlic is one of those ingredients that almost every Indian kitchen depends on. It adds flavour, depth and aroma to food. But apart from taste, garlic has been valued for centuries for its strong healing properties. It supports immunity, heart health and even digestion. What many people do not realise is that garlic does not offer the same benefits in every form. How you chop it, cook it or store it can completely change its strength. On Wednesday, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an informative post on Instagram explaining exactly this. She titled it “How Cooking Changes the Power of Garlic.” Her breakdown was simple and practical, showing how different preparations of garlic come with different benefits. As she wrote, “Same bulb, different benefits – all depending on how you use it.”

Here is a clear look at everything she shared:

1. Raw Garlic — Strongest for Immunity

Raw garlic is the most powerful form. Lovneet Batra explained that crushing garlic releases allicin, the compound responsible for garlic's antimicrobial and immune-boosting effects. She suggested crushing it and letting it rest for 10 minutes before consuming. You can add it to lemon water, chutneys or salad dressings. This form works best for immunity and fighting infections.

2. Light Sauteed Garlic — Anti-Inflammatory Support

A little heat can shift garlic's function. When garlic is lightly sauteed in ghee or olive oil, most organosulfur compounds stay active. According to Lovneet, this helps with liver detox and reduces inflammation. This is the version we often use in dals, sabzis and stir-fries. It keeps the flavour while still offering solid health benefits.

3. Aged Garlic — Great For Heart And Liver

Aged garlic is created through fermentation. This process increases levels of S-allyl cysteine and antioxidants. Lovneet Batra said it supports heart health, cholesterol balance and liver function. Her suggestion: have 1–2 cloves daily, either plain or mixed into salads or dressings.

4. When Garlic Loses Its Power

Not all garlic is good garlic. The nutritionist pointed out that excess heat destroys allicin, the very compound responsible for most of garlic's antimicrobial and heart-protective effects. Long frying, roasting or cooking on very high heat turns garlic into weaker sulfur forms.

The takeaway is clear — garlic can do a lot for your health, but only when you use it the right way. Raw garlic works best for boosting immunity because it keeps allicin fully active. Lightly sauteed garlic supports detox and helps reduce inflammation without losing most of its nutrients. Aged garlic is a great option for heart and liver health thanks to its higher antioxidant levels. Use different forms based on what your body needs, and try not to overcook it because too much heat destroys its key benefits.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.