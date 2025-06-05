Add These Immunity-Boosters To Your Diet Today To Reduce Risk Of Monsoon Diseases

Certain immunity-boosting foods and herbs can significantly help reduce the risk of monsoon-related diseases. During the monsoon season, the air and water are often contaminated, increasing the spread of infections like cold, flu, diarrhoea, and mosquito-borne illnesses. A strong immune system is the body's natural defence against such pathogens. Immunity-boosters especially those rich in antioxidants, vitamins like C and E, anti-inflammatory compounds, and natural antimicrobials, strengthen our white blood cells, reduce oxidative stress, and improve gut health, which is key to overall immunity. Below we discuss immunity-boosters you must add to your monsoon diet.

Immunity-boosters to add to your diet to stay safe from monsoon diseases

1. Tulsi

Tulsi has powerful antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. It helps purify the blood and boosts the body's defence against respiratory tract infections—common during the monsoon. Drinking tulsi tea or chewing a few fresh leaves daily can help strengthen the immune system and keep throat infections, cough, and cold at bay.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It helps the body fight off infections by enhancing antibody response. A daily cup of turmeric milk or adding turmeric to curries and soups can help protect against seasonal infections.

3. Ginger

Ginger improves circulation, aids digestion, and has potent antimicrobial properties. It is especially helpful in preventing sore throat, nausea, and respiratory tract infections during the monsoon. Consuming ginger tea or fresh ginger with honey helps cleanse the system and boosts immune health.

4. Vitamin C-rich fruits

These fruits increase white blood cell production and enhance the body's ability to fight off pathogens. Amla, in particular, is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants, which help detoxify the body and reduce inflammation. Eating one amla daily or sipping on fresh citrus juices strengthens immunity.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antimicrobial and immune-stimulating properties. Regular intake of raw or lightly cooked garlic can protect against gut infections, food poisoning, and viral illnesses that rise during the monsoon season.

6. Probiotic foods

The monsoon can wreak havoc on digestive health, making gut health crucial for strong immunity. Probiotics maintain a healthy gut flora, which is essential for preventing digestive infections. Including yogurt, buttermilk, or fermented foods in your meals helps improve the body's resistance to harmful microbes.

7. Honey

Raw honey is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes sore throats, boosts energy, and enhances immune function. Taking a teaspoon of honey with warm water or lemon helps detoxify the body and fend off infections.

8. Moringa

Moringa is rich in iron, calcium, vitamin A, and C all of which are essential for immune function. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects make it ideal for the monsoon season. You can add moringa powder to soups, smoothies, or make moringa parathas to enhance your immunity.

9. Nuts and seeds

Packed with vitamin E, omega-3s, and zinc, these support immune function by fighting oxidative stress and inflammation. Just a small handful of mixed nuts and seeds daily can provide essential nutrients that boost the body's natural defences.

Including such foods in the daily diet creates a protective barrier that helps the body resist infections more effectively during this vulnerable season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.