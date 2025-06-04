Indian Spices And Fruits To Help Boost Your Immunity, As Per Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A healthy diet significantly impacts overall well-being and immunity. Luke Coutinho recommends specific Indian fruits and spices for immune support. Diet and other healthy lifestyle habits can help boost immunity, shares Coutinho.

We all know how important diet is when it comes to boosting immunity and pretty much everything else that goes on in your body. From your sleep to your mental health, everything plays a pivotal role in maintaining your overall well-being. And Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho recently shared a list of Indian foods and spices that are great for your health.

Indian Fruits And Spices To Boost Immunity

For the uninitiated, immunity is like a guardian within your body. Your immune system helps the natural defense mechanism of your body to protect you from diseases and infections by combatting harmful pathogens that try to attack your body.

A healthy diet can help boost your immunity and keep diseases at bay. And there are some Indian fruits and spices that you can add to your diet, according to Coutinho.

Fruits To Boost Immunity

Papaya: Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidant properties, papaya can be a great addition to your diet. Plus, it also contains papain and fibre - all of which support a healthy gut and boost immunity.

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidant properties, papaya can be a great addition to your diet. Plus, it also contains papain and fibre - all of which support a healthy gut and boost immunity. Amla or Indian gooseberry: Load up on these sour berries as they have a high vitamin C content, which can help you fight infections and inflammation.

Load up on these sour berries as they have a high vitamin C content, which can help you fight infections and inflammation. Pomegranate: According to UCLA Health, pomegranate is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help keep the bacteria from growing. It can help strengthen your body's ability to fight off infections.

Spices To Boost Immunity

Turmeric (Haldi): The active compound in turmeric called curcumin contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that can help bolster your immunity.

The active compound in turmeric called curcumin contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that can help bolster your immunity. Ginger (Adrak): Gingerol in ginger contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing properties - all of which help fight off infections and support overall health.

Gingerol in ginger contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and immune-enhancing properties - all of which help fight off infections and support overall health. Cinnamon (Dalchini): Cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that help boost immunity.

Other Lifestyle Habits To Boost Immunity

What you eat is important, but Coutinho also mentions the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. You need to be careful of certain things, including getting good sleep, doing moderate exercise regularly, eating clean, and keeping your stress levels and emotional health in check.

In the caption, he also warned, "Not a replacement for medicine or your doctor's advice, immunity is not just food, it's deep sleep, exercise, emotional and mental health, nature, clean nutrition... if these foods and spices don't suit you, don't have them… keep winning. Be educated, not influenced".