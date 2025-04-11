Have These 10 Fruits & Veggies To Boost Your Immunity This Summer

Some fruits and vegetables can significantly boost our immunity during summer, and doing so is important because the body is more vulnerable to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and seasonal infections like flu, sore throat, and digestive troubles during this time. Summer's intense heat can stress the body, lower energy, and weaken the immune system. Immunity-boosting fruits and vegetables provide essential vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration that help the body fight infections, repair cells, and maintain energy. Including these foods in your diet ensures your body stays resilient, refreshed, and protected from common summer ailments. Read on as we share a list of fruits and veggies you can add to your summer diet to boost immunity.

10 Fruits and vegetables that can boost your immunity this summer

1. Watermelon

Watermelon is rich in water content (over 90%), making it an excellent hydrating fruit for hot summer days. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage and strengthens immune response. Watermelon is also a good source of vitamin C, which boosts white blood cell production and supports overall immunity.

2. Mango

Often called the "king of fruits," mangoes are loaded with vitamins A and C, both of which are crucial for maintaining healthy mucous membranes and fighting off infections. Vitamin A helps form a strong frontline immune defence, while vitamin C boosts collagen formation and immunity.

3. Papaya

Papayas are a tropical fruit packed with vitamin C—one medium papaya can give more than 200% of your daily requirement. They also contain a unique enzyme called papain, which aids digestion and reduces inflammation, helping your body absorb nutrients more effectively.

4. Oranges

Oranges are well-known for their high vitamin C content, which boosts the immune system by supporting the function of various immune cells. Their antioxidant properties help reduce oxidative stress in the body, common in extreme heat.

5. Cucumber

Cucumbers are incredibly hydrating and cooling, ideal for combating summer heat. They are also rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and tannins, which help reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, lycopene, and beta-carotene. These antioxidants fight off free radicals and help lower inflammation, supporting your immune system.

7. Berries

Berries are packed with polyphenols, antioxidants, and vitamins, especially vitamin C and flavonoids that enhance immune cell function and protect against infection. They also support gut health, which is essential for a strong immune system.

8. Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in vitamin C and manganese, both essential for immune support and antioxidant defence. It also contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps reduce inflammation, clear respiratory mucus, and aid digestion.

9. Carrots

Carrots are high in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, a vital nutrient for maintaining the health of the skin and mucous membranes, our first line of defence against pathogens. They also support white blood cell production.

10. Bell peppers

Bell peppers, especially red ones, contain more vitamin C than oranges. They are also high in beta-carotene and other antioxidants that help the body respond effectively to infections. Bell peppers support healthy skin, blood vessels, and immune cell function.

Adding these fruits and veggies to your summer meals can give your immune system a powerful boost.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.