8 Immunity Boosting Foods For Summers

Ginger acts as a great immunity booster especially in summer

Our Immune system protects our body from being invaded by various notorious microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, etc. Immunity boosters, as the term suggests, help boost our immunity. Immunity boosters can be in form of medicines such as vitamin tablets or can also be found in the different foods we consume everyday. Especially in summer, if you are outdoors a lot it, can be very energy consuming and exhausting. Here are some foods you can inculcate in your diet to help boost your immunity this season.

8 foods that are great immunity boosters for summer:

Citric fruits

It is no surprise that citric fruits are very high in vitamin A, B6, C, and many more nutrients. A glass of honey lemon water before work or just after waking up can help boost immunity and also energise you for the rest of your day. Snacking on oranges can also be beneficial and refreshing this summer.

Green tea

Green tea has popularly recognised as a healthier alternative to hot beverages such as masala tea and coffee. Green tea not only helps in maintaining or losing weight but also helps in building strong immunity. This is a great alternative to boost immunity and hydrate the body for people who enjoy warm beverages during summer.

Curd

Curd and yogurt are extremely beneficial for our bodies in the summer. Curd is high in probiotics. Probiotics have a wide range of benefits and are great immunity boosters. They not only boost immunity but also keep your digestion, heart, and allergies in check. You can incorporate curd into your diet by having it as a side dish along with your lunch or also enjoy it as a dessert by adding some honey.

Ginger

Ginger is considered a superfood. Superfoods are foods that have very high nutritive value and are very beneficial for the body. Ginger has a wide range of benefits and also helps shield the body from any ailments or carriers of diseases. Ginger can be consumed by blending some fresh ginger into your fruit or vegetable juices.

Button mushrooms

This immunity booster might be a little surprising but do not underestimate mushrooms. Button mushrooms are high in riboflavin and niacin, which are immunity-boosting vitamins and extremely beneficial for the body. You can incorporate button mushrooms into your diet by making mushroom curry or as a topping for a breakfast toast.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great source of nutrients along with being a great immunity booster. It is also a much healthier substitute for potatoes and hence can be included in your meals as a replacement for the same.

Garlic

Just like ginger, garlic is also considered a superfood that can be incorporated into your diet. Garlic has great healing properties and helps fight away various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, etc.

Fruit juice

Fruits altogether offer a wide range of nutrients and healing properties. Adding to this, there is no better way to fight diseases and build immunity this summer than to have fresh fruit juices regularly. Fruits not only boost your immunity by providing a variety of nutrients but also hydrate and replenish the body hence bettering the body's ability to safeguard itself from diseases.

Hence, we suggest you inculcate these beneficial foods into your everyday meals and protect your body and wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.