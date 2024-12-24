Tips To Keep You Healthy Throughout The Winter Season

The winter season can lead to various health issues due to cold weather, reduced sunlight, and increased indoor time. These factors can weaken the immune system, making the body more vulnerable to respiratory infections like colds and flu. Dry air, both indoors and outdoors, can cause dry skin, chapped lips, and irritation in the eyes and throat. Joint pain and stiffness may worsen for people with arthritis, and cold weather can exacerbate chronic conditions like asthma and cardiovascular issues. However, adopting healthy habits and proactive measures can mitigate these risks and help maintain overall well-being. Keep reading as we share a list of tips you can follow to stay healthy this winter.

9 Tips to stay healthy throughout the winter season

Cold weather often reduces thirst, but your body still needs hydration to maintain energy and skin health. Proper hydration supports immune function and helps prevent dryness in your skin and mucous membranes.

Include seasonal fruits like oranges and kiwis, rich in vitamin C, to boost your immunity. Add leafy greens, root vegetables, nuts, and seeds to ensure you get enough antioxidants, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Cold weather can make you feel sluggish, but regular physical activity is vital for circulation and immune function. Choose indoor workouts like yoga or resistance training, or bundle up for outdoor walks or runs during daylight hours to benefit from fresh air and sunlight.

Layer your clothing to trap body heat and protect against wind chills. Woollen or thermal clothes work well as base layers, while windproof jackets can shield you from harsh weather. Keep your head, hands, and feet covered with hats, gloves, and insulated footwear to avoid frostbite or heat loss.

Your body heals and regenerates during sleep, making it essential for a strong immune system. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a calming bedtime routine, such as reading or meditating, and keep your bedroom warm but well-ventilated.

Germs spread more easily during winter when people spend more time indoors. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or touching your face. Carry hand sanitiser for situations when washing isn't possible, and regularly clean commonly touched surfaces.

Cold air and indoor heating can strip moisture from your skin. Apply a rich moisturiser immediately after bathing to lock in hydration. Use lip balms and hand creams, and consider a humidifier in your home to maintain moisture levels in the air.

Sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D, which supports bone health and immunity. Take short walks or engage in outdoor activities like brisk walking or playing with kids in the sun. Even 15-20 minutes of exposure to sunlight daily can help reduce Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms.

Replace cold beverages with warm options like soups, herbal teas, or spiced milk. Ginger tea, for instance, aids digestion and boosts immunity, while turmeric milk helps fight inflammation. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugar, which can dehydrate the body.

By following these tips, you can enhance your immunity, protect against common winter ailments, and enjoy a healthy and active season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.