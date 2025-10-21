Short Days Got You Down? Incorporate These Tips To Your Winter Routine

When the days get shorter and the nights stretch longer, many of us notice subtle changes like feeling sleepier than usual, craving comfort foods or just lacking our usual motivation. For some, it's mild. For others, the “winter blues” can turn into a more serious form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). While SAD is widely studied in colder countries, research suggests it affects people in India too. A 2023 study published in the Indian Journal of Social Psychiatry reported noticeable patterns of winter depression among Kashmiri patients, with young adults and women being more vulnerable. This means that feeling down during winter is not “all in your head” and it has a strong biological basis.

Why does winter affect our mood?

The science is fascinating. Our body relies on daylight to regulate its internal clock, also known as the circadian rhythm. When winter reduces sunlight exposure, our sleep-wake cycle can become disrupted. This affects the production of two important brain chemicals:

Melatonin, the hormone that makes us sleepy. Winter's longer nights and reduced daylight can lead to overproduction, leaving us drowsy and sluggish.

Serotonin, the neurotransmitter linked to happiness. Less light can reduce serotonin activity, which is linked to low mood and carbohydrate cravings.

Studies by the National Institute of Mental Health highlight that this disruption is at the core of SAD, explaining symptoms like fatigue, increased appetite, oversleeping, and difficulty concentrating. And in India, when you combine this with winter smog, fog, and reduced outdoor activity, the problem becomes even more relatable.

How to fight back: Building a winter-friendly routine

1. Catch the morning light

Step outside soon after waking up, even if it's just for 15 minutes. Natural light exposure in the morning helps reset your circadian rhythm and boosts serotonin. If mornings are too foggy or smoggy, sit near a bright window. In colder countries, doctors often prescribe light therapy lamps as a method proven effective in reducing SAD symptoms.

2. Stick to a regular sleep schedule

Winters tempt us to oversleep, but irregular sleep only worsens mood swings. Try to maintain a fixed bedtime and wake-up time every day. Research in The Journal of Biological Rhythms shows that consistent sleep stabilises circadian rhythms and reduces depressive symptoms.

3. Move your body daily

Exercise is one of the most powerful natural antidepressants. Aim for at least 30 minutes of activity like brisk walking, yoga, or cycling. If pollution levels are high, try indoor workouts. Exercise not only lifts endorphins but also helps regulate appetite and sleep.

4. Brighten your indoor spaces

Open your curtains, let sunlight flood in, or use full-spectrum light bulbs at home. A well-lit environment counteracts the gloominess of shorter days. Johns Hopkins experts recommend “light-enriched” living spaces as part of winter wellness.

5. Eat mood-friendly foods

Carb cravings are natural in winter, but balance them with foods that support brain health. Include omega-3 sources like walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish, along with fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, check your vitamin D intake as low levels are strongly linked to winter depression.

6. Stay socially connected

It's easy to cancel plans and stay indoors, but social withdrawal deepens the low mood. Whether it's chai with a neighbour, a weekend family dinner, or even an online group activity, human connection is protective for mental health. Therapies for SAD often emphasise “behavioural activation”, doing enjoyable activities despite low motivation.

7. Add structure to your day

Unstructured days in winter often translate to endless napping or binge-watching, which worsens lethargy. Set small but meaningful goals like cooking a healthy meal, finishing a book, or a short walk. Having structure gives the brain a sense of accomplishment and routine.

8. Don't ignore professional help

If your low mood is persistent, affecting work, relationships, or comes with overwhelming sadness, it's important to consult a mental health professional. Treatments may include light therapy, CBT, or medications. Remember, SAD is treatable and the earlier you act, the quicker the recovery.

Winter's shorter days can indeed make you feel low thanks to biology, environment and lifestyle shifts. But you're not powerless. With small daily choices you can push back against the “winter blues.” And if you feel your low mood slipping into something deeper, reach out. Mental health deserves as much attention as your physical health, especially in the challenging winter months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Seasonal Affective Disorder — National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH, USA) — 2023

The chronobiology and neurobiology of winter seasonal affective disorder — NCBI — 2007

Pattern of Winter Depression among Kashmiri Patients — Indian Journal of Social Psychiatry — 2023

Seasonal Affective Disorder and Complementary Health Approaches — National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH, USA) — 2022

Mayo Clinic, Seasonal Affective Disorder: Diagnosis and Treatment — Mayo Clinic — 2023