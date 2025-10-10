World Mental Health Day: Chronic Stress And Its Unseen Consequences

While depression and anxiety are commonly discussed, stress is often overlooked. Stress, typically seen as a normal part of life, is not medically a mental illness; however, it can cause both mental and physical reactions. From hormones to mood to physical health, stress can be detrimental to your health in more ways than one. "Stress is not an entry in any medical textbook, yet it runs through nearly every illness we diagnose. It is neither infection nor injury, but a living field that changes the chemistry of the body and the clarity of the mind. Left unchecked, it damages immunity, clouds judgment, and steals the joy of being alive," says Dr Samant Darshi, Interventional Psychiatrist, Yatharth Hospitals & Founder, Psymate Healthcare. On World Mental Health Day 2025, here we have a comprehensive analysis of stress and why it shouldn't be ignored.

Understanding stress and its impact on overall health

Stress is a natural response of the body to any demand or challenge, whether physical or emotional. Various factors, including work pressures, relationships, or significant life changes, can trigger it. While some stress can be beneficial, motivating you to meet deadlines or perform under pressure, excessive stress can lead to chronic conditions that affect health and well-being.

"Not a disorder, but a dynamic field," says Dr. Darshi.

"It is a shifting interaction between brain circuits, hormones, and perception. When that dialogue stays flexible, we adapt; when it jams, we fragment into what medicine later labels as anxiety, depression, or burnout."

The seriousness of stress as a health issue

Chronic stress can lead to severe health issues. Many people underestimate the consequences of prolonged stress, thinking it's merely an emotional or mental issue. However, stress can increase the risk of serious health conditions like:

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal issues

Autoimmune disorders

Additionally, chronic stress can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to illness. "Our immune system typically functions with precision- identifying threats and repairing quietly. Under constant hormonal stress, that precision fades. Protective cells stop multiplying, defensive coordination breaks, and the body starts over-reacting to harmless cues. That is why chronic strain increases both infections and inflammatory illnesses. Every thought, emotion, and perception sends a chemical message to the immune system. When awareness is restless, the body mirrors that unrest," Dr. Darshi explains.

Consequences of uncontrolled stress

Uncontrolled stress can have far-reaching effects on both mental and physical health, including:

1. Mental health issues: Increased anxiety, depression, and mood swings

2. Cognitive impairment: Difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness, and poor decision-making

3. Sleep problems: Insomnia or inadequate sleep, leading to fatigue and irritability

4. Physical symptoms: Headaches, muscle tension, and digestive problems

The cumulative effect of these consequences can significantly affect one's quality of life, work performance, and personal relationships.

"When pressure mounts, the body launches a survival cascade. Signals from deep brain centres set off the release of adrenaline and cortisol - molecules meant to save us in emergencies. For brief challenges, they help; for months on end, they corrode."

"Persistent activation keeps blood pressure high, digestion weak, sleep shallow, and immunity confused. Inflammatory markers rise while repair slows down. In time, this imbalance feeds hypertension, diabetes, autoimmune disease, and accelerated ageing. The skin and hair often speak first: rashes, shedding, or itching appear long before lab tests change. They are the body's early warning system that the inner dialogue has turned chaotic," Dr. Darshi adds.

Impact on mental health

Long-term stress can profoundly affect mental health. It can lead to chronic conditions such as anxiety disorders, depression, and burnout. Ongoing stress can alter brain function, impacting areas responsible for memory, learning, and emotional regulation. It may cause you to develop a negative outlook on life, feel overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, and struggle to find motivation. Ultimately, addressing and managing stress is crucial for maintaining both mental and physical health in the long run.

Tips to manage stress

Managing stress requires a proactive approach. Here are detailed strategies to help cope with stress effectively:

1. Regular physical activity:

Engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days, such as walking, jogging, yoga, or dancing. Exercise releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce stress.

2. Mindfulness and meditation

Practising mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or deep-breathing exercises, can help you become more aware of your thoughts and feelings, thus reducing stress.

3. Healthy eating

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can improve your physical health and mood. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugar, as they can exacerbate anxiety.

4. Adequate sleep

Prioritise getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a bedtime routine, create a comfortable sleeping environment, and limit screen time before bed.

5. Time management

Organise your tasks and set realistic goals. Break larger projects into smaller, manageable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

6. Social connections

Sharing your thoughts and feelings with others can provide support and help alleviate stress.

7. Limit alcohol and tobacco

Reducing consumption of alcohol and avoiding tobacco can help manage stress levels. These substances may offer temporary relief but can lead to higher stress in the long run.

8. Seek professional help

If stress becomes unmanageable, consider talking to a mental health professional. Therapy or counselling can provide valuable tools for stress management and emotional support.

"Stress is not a disorder. Human distress is not a checklist - it is the whole system losing rhythm. Understanding stress as this living field is the first step away from reductionism."

On World Mental Health Day:

"The message of this year's World Mental Health Day is access - not only to clinics and medication, but to understanding.

Every person has the right to know how thought, emotion, and biology interlock."

"Stress is not an enemy to destroy; it is feedback asking for alignment.

When that message is heard, healing becomes evolution."

"The brain may be finite, but the mind is boundless. When they move together, medicine fulfils its highest purpose - restoring not just function, but the feeling of being fully alive," he concludes.

(Dr Samant Darshi is an Interventional Psychiatrist at Yatharth Hospitals & Founder of Psymate Healthcare)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.