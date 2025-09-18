Nutritionist Shares Self-Care Tips To Take Care Of Your Physical Health During Emotional Stress

Emotional stress does not just affect your mind. It leaves a deep mark on your body, too. When you are caught in a tough or abusive relationship, your system often works in overdrive. Anxiety, dehydration, poor sleep and weak immunity are common results. Taking care of your physical health during such times becomes just as important as finding emotional support.

On Thursday, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared an Instagram video explaining simple ways to protect your health if you are dealing with an emotionally abusive relationship. She stressed that self-care is not selfish; it is survival. Here is a look at the steps she suggested:

1. Hydrate Well

Stress quickly dehydrates the body. Ms Mukerjee explained, “You will be surprised at the amount of thirst you experience when you're undergoing anxiety — and people forget to drink water.” Keeping a bottle handy and sipping regularly is the first step to feeling better.

2. Keep Fruits Handy

When stress is high, cooking or even preparing food can feel overwhelming. The nutritionist advised keeping fruits in the refrigerator so that you can grab them easily. They do not require effort and provide quick nourishment.

3. Add Antioxidant Boosters

Juices like amla and haldi are simple yet powerful. Ms Mukerjee recommended pouring 60 ml each of these juices daily. They provide antioxidants and boost immunity, which often dips during stressful times.

4. Don't Skip Protein

Protein is essential to stay strong and think clearly. Aim for at least 50 grams a day. You can use protein powders, or get it naturally from eggs, fish and chicken if you are a non-vegetarian. Protein supports immunity and helps the body handle stress better.

5. Support Sleep And Calm The Mind

Quality rest is often the first casualty of emotional stress. Supplements like magnesium glycinate, melatonin and L-theanine can help. Anjali suggested magnesium at night for calming the mind and natural sleep aids for better rest.

6. Build Support Systems

Physical health goes hand in hand with emotional safety. Along with nutrition, the nutritionist encouraged building external support systems – friends, relatives, therapists, or helplines – that you can lean on in difficult times.

When you are going through emotional pain, your body needs extra care. Staying hydrated, eating easy foods like fruits, and supporting sleep can keep you strong. “Remember that you are the most important person in your life,” Anjali Mukerjee reminded.

