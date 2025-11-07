"I Gave My 20s To It": UPSC Aspirants Opens Up About Isolation

A UPSC aspirant's heartfelt video has gone viral after she spoke about how years of isolation during exam preparation left her feeling lost once the journey ended. Manvi Srivastava, who shared the clip on Instagram, spoke openly about the emotional cost of preparing for one of India's toughest exams.

In her caption, she mentioned that UPSC changes a person completely and that she had "given her 20s to it."

She wrote that she locked herself away, missing birthdays, people, and smiles. When the journey ended, she said she no longer knew who she was. Between chasing UPSC and losing sleep, she said she lost herself too.

In the video, Srivastava said that when she looks at her blank resume, she finds it difficult to describe the person she no longer identifies with. She explained that her laptop screen depicts a face that knows a lot about failures, but is ignorant of the art of living.

Srivastava also admitted that she is educated, capable, and determined, yet she has lost confidence in herself. She appealed to everyone to not forget themselves in the pursuit of their dreams and to prioritize their mental health.

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users said Srivastava's words echoed their own experiences. One user wrote, "Within just few months of preparation I realised that it won't be easy."

Another user said, "Connected with every word because it was the story of every UPSC aspirant."

A third user noted, "This is so personal. I can relate to every single word. Every single thing you wanted to say and lived is a story of every upsc aspirant. Wish you luck and keep showing up for yourself."

