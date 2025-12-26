Train Fares Hiked From Today. Here's How Much More You Need To Pay

Long-distance train travel on Friday got costlier in India, with the Ministry of Railways increasing ticket prices for the second time in six months.

The ministry said the train fares were hiked with "the objective of balancing affordability for passengers and sustainability of operations".

Under the revised fare structure, there is no change in fares for suburban services and season tickets, including both suburban and non-suburban routes.

The revised fares are applicable only on tickets booked on or after December 26. Tickets booked prior to this date will not attract any additional charges, even if the journey is undertaken after the effective date, the ministry said.

Here's How Much You Need To Pay More For Train Journeys:

Second Class Ordinary

Up to 215 km: No increase

216-750 km: Rs 5 increase

751-1,250 km: Rs 10 increase

1,251-1,750 km: Rs 15 increase

1,751-2,250 km: Rs 20 increase

Sleeper Class Ordinary, First Class Ordinary

1 paisa per km has been increased

Mail and Express trains

2 paise per kilometre has been increased across non-AC and AC classes. This includes Sleeper Class, First Class, AC Chair Car, AC 3-Tier, AC 2-Tier, and AC First Class. This means, for a 500 km journey in non-AC Mail/Express coaches, passengers will pay about Rs 10 extra.

The new fares will also apply on major train services, including Tejas Rajdhani, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Humsafar, Amrit Bharat, Tejas, Mahamana, Gatimaan, Antyodaya, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Yuva Express, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail.

No Changes In Train Reservation Fees, Superfast Surcharges

There are no changes in reservation fees, superfast surcharges, or other ancillary charges, which will continue to be levied as per existing rules, the ministry said.

GST applicability remains unchanged, and fares will continue to be rounded off according to prevailing norms, it added.

"The revised fare structure reflects a balanced approach that safeguards passenger convenience while maintaining operational sustainability," it said.