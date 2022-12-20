What Is SAD? Know Symptoms, Causes And Treatment Options For Seasonal Affective Disorder In Winter

Vitamin D levels are also linked in studies on SAD

There is a scientific explanation for why going outside in the light makes you feel better; it's not all in your brain. Serotonin is a hormone that elevates your mood and aids in maintaining calm and concentration. Sunshine raises your body's amount of serotonin.

The symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, a change in mood that normally happens in the fall and winter months when there are fewer daylight hours, maybe lessened with increased exposure to natural light.

Major depressive disorder (MDD) with a seasonal pattern is also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). A sort of depression brought on by the change of seasons. The fall or winter is usually when symptoms first appear.

How does the winter season cause SAD?

When changes in natural light lead our bodies' internal cycles to become out of sync, we experience the seasonal affective disorder. Our region experiences shorter days and less sunlight during the winter. Your body's circadian rhythms, the internal clock that controls our sleep and wake cycles, can be altered by reduced light. Changes in mood and behaviour may follow from these modifications.

A crucial neurotransmitter that improves mood, serotonin, can decrease as a result of less sunlight. Melatonin, a crucial hormone influencing sleep patterns and mood, can be produced more readily in people who are SAD. Low Vitamin D levels, which may be brought on by a lack of sunlight, are also linked in studies to SAD. Stress-related to the season might also affect SAD.

What are the symptoms?

SAD symptoms typically start to show up in late fall or early winter and disappear throughout the longer, sunnier days of spring and summer. Less frequently, individuals following the reverse pattern experience symptoms in the spring or summer. In either instance, symptoms could be moderate at first and worsen as the season goes on.

SAD symptoms and signs include:

Feeling drained, depressed, or down for the majority of the day

Losing interest in the things you used to like feeling exhausted and sluggish

Problems with excessive sleep Cravings for carbohydrates, overeating, and weight gain

Having trouble staying focused

Having a sense of worthlessness or remorse

Thinking that you don't want to live

Look out for these signs and talk to a doctor if they are persistent.

What are the causes?

Even though the precise origins of SAD are unknown, some researchers believe that at particular times of the year, certain chemicals produced deep within the brain cause changes in attitude. Experts think that these hormonal alterations may be connected to SAD.

According to a theory, the brain produces less serotonin in the fall and winter as a result of less sunlight exposure, which is connected to brain pathways that control mood. Feelings of depression may stem from improperly functioning nerve cell pathways in the brain that control mood, which may also cause symptoms of exhaustion and weight gain.

SAD typically develops in adolescence and affects women more frequently than men. Some SAD patients experience mild symptoms including mood swings or irritability. Others experience harsher symptoms that affect their relationships and productivity at work. In countries with abundant sunshine all year round, SAD is less common because it is linked to the lack of enough daylight throughout the winter.

How can it be treated?

Therapy, medicine, and counselling are all effective treatments for SAD. People with SAD can learn to concentrate on happy thoughts and activities rather than negative ones with the aid of a common treatment called cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). Antidepressants, for example, are beneficial to some people.

Keep these points in mind if you experience sadness in winter and it might be appearing to be more than just sadness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.