Struggling With Winter Blues? These Yoga Poses Can Boost Your Mood

Winter blues, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), refer to a dip in mood and energy levels during colder months due to reduced sunlight exposure. This lack of sunlight disrupts the body's internal clock and decreases serotonin, a key mood-regulating hormone, leading to symptoms like lethargy, sadness, and irritability. Yoga can help combat these feelings by boosting circulation, reducing stress hormones, and promoting the release of endorphins. Keep reading as we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform this winter to keep your mood upbeat.

Yoga poses to uplift your mood during winter and how to practice them

This sequence energises the body, warms up stiff muscles, and stimulates circulation, providing an instant mood lift.

Start in mountain pose (tadasana), raise your arms overhead, and fold forward.

Step back into plank pose, lower into chaturanga, and transition to upward dog.

Move into downward dog and step forward to return to standing. Repeat 3–5 times.

It builds strength, confidence, and focus while improving stamina and circulation.

Stand with feet wide apart, turn one foot out, and bend the knee to form a 90-degree angle.

Extend your arms parallel to the ground, gaze forward, and hold for 30 seconds.

Switch sides.

This enhances balance, focus, and mindfulness, grounding the mind in the present moment.

Stand on one leg and place the sole of the other foot on your ankle, calf, or thigh.

Bring your hands together at your chest or overhead.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, then switch sides.

This relieves tension in the back and neck while boosting energy and flexibility.

Begin on all fours. Inhale, arch your back (cow pose), and lift your head.

Exhale, round your back (cow pose), and tuck your chin.

Repeat for 5–10 breaths.

Bhujangasana opens the chest, boosts energy, and combats sluggishness.

Lie on your stomach, place your hands under your shoulders, and press up while lifting your chest.

Keep your elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 20–30 seconds and release.

It opens the chest and hips, improves posture, and reduces anxiety.

Stand with feet wide apart, turn one foot out, and reach down to touch your ankle or shin.

Extend the opposite arm toward the ceiling and look up.

Hold for 30 seconds on each side.

This detoxifies the body, improves digestion, and alleviates mental fatigue.

Sit with one leg bent over the other.

Place the opposite hand on your knee and twist your torso.

Keep your spine tall and hold for 30 seconds on each side.

It calms the mind, reduces stress, and improves blood circulation.

Sit close to a wall and swing your legs up while lying on your back.

Rest your arms by your sides and relax for 5–10 minutes.

These poses not only help you fight winter blues but also cultivate warmth, strength, and positivity during colder months. Perform them regularly, combining deep breaths and mindful movements, to enhance your physical and emotional well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.