Winter Blues Hitting Hard? 5 Simple Diet Tips To Keep Away The Lethargy

Food tips to avoid laziness in winters

Winter blues are real - there, we said it! The season can make you feel sluggish, and you might find yourself wanting to stay tucked inside a warm and cozy blanket all day. Fret not! You're not alone. It's a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which comes and goes with changing seasons, making you feel low, anxious, and fatigued and leading to situations like social withdrawal. Hence, experts always suggest adjusting your diet and lifestyle according to the season to avoid such distress. As winter sets in, we've decided to take you through some quick hacks that may help you combat laziness with ease. Read on.

Here Are 5 Diet Tips To Combat Laziness During Winter Season:

While there's no one-size-fits-all cure for winter blues, certain simple diet changes may help alleviate the symptoms. Check them out below.

1. Eat seasonal foods

Winter brings along a range of leafy greens and colourful fruits and vegetables, each loaded with potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These nutrients are known to regulate stress hormones, relaxing your mind and helping you sleep better. As a result, you end up feeling fresh and energetic.

2. Maintain a healthy balance in your diet

It's rightly said that you are what you eat. Eating mindfully not only helps you stay healthy and active but also uplifts your mood instantly. Hence, it's important to strike a proper balance between your sinful and healthy indulgences to prevent winter blues. Delhi-based fitness expert Tarun Gill suggests keeping a check on your meal portions and breaking your diet into six small meals to promote better digestion.

3. Include enough vitamin D-rich foods

A report on WebMD states that vitamin D is equally vital for mental and physical health. Several studies worldwide found that not having enough vitamin D in your body can lead to depression-like symptoms. Hence, it's important to get enough sunlight, the best source of vitamin D, to keep your mood happy and high. But we understand that getting enough sunlight during winter seems like a distant dream. Hence, we suggest loading up on vitamin D-rich foods to keep away the winter blues. Click here for the best food sources of vitamin D.

4. Drink plenty of water

By now, we all know that drinking water in winter is as important as staying hydrated in summer. It not only helps regulate your bodily functions but also supplies enough oxygen and blood to the brain cells to keep up your mental health.

5. Limit caffeine intake

Yes, we know winter calls for a hot cup of tea or coffee. In fact, some of us even increase our chai and coffee intake during the season. But did you know it could make you feel tired and lazy? You heard us right. A study published in the journal Physiology & Behavior found that an excess amount of caffeine may block the neurotransmitter adenosine's receptors, leading to symptoms like "anxiousness, tenseness, and nervousness."

Photo Credit: iStock

Now you know the tips to prevent lethargy in the winter season, follow them well and beat the blues easily. Happy winters, everyone!