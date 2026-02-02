Can Eating Lotus Root Or Kamal Kakdi Help With Weight Loss? 5 Health Benefits Explained

Lotus root, or kamal kakdi, is a whitish, hard vegetable that has a chalky flavour unless it is prepared properly. The highly nutritious superfood is available all throughout India, but it is primarily grown in Kerala and coastal Karnataka. According to the India Health and Wellness Market report, a growing share of India's urban population is turning to plant-based foods for weight management. Several surveys indicate that nearly 39 to 42% of Indians are actively reducing their meat consumption and adopting vegetarian or vegan diets for health and wellness reasons. The trend is strongest among younger, urban consumers who link plant-based eating with weight control, fitness, and preventive healthcare. Due to this growing interest, nutritional powerhouses like lotus root are gaining popularity. To explore how exactly introducing lotus root into your diet can aid in weight loss, the nutritional profile of lotus root could possibly be behind it.

Can Eating Lotus Root Or Kamal Kakdi Help With Weight Loss?

Yes, as lotus root has high dietary fibre, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants, it is beneficial for people seeking weight loss through a diet-rich food regimen. According to the International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research, lotus roots play an active role in improving digestive health and keeping the stomach cool. Another reason is that lotus root may prove helpful because it has low calories, which makes it helpful for you if you are measuring your food intake.

A moderate intake of lotus root helps with weight management, as it has specific health benefits that make it sought after for effectively losing weight. But it is a singular healthy habit, which means it helps to a certain extent only. It can't solely make you lose weight, as weight loss requires a 360 degree holistic approach for visible results. Although it can prove helpful through the following properties it possesses:

It has high fibre content promotes satiety (the feeling of fullness) and reduces overeating.

The low calorie density of the root vegetable makes it suitable for calorie-restricted diets.

There are complex carbohydrates in it which help with slow energy release and stabilising blood sugar levels.

Other Key Health Benefits Of Lotus Root

There are various health benefits that make lotus root a great food source, and studies by modern research institutes and journals prove that through lotus root consumption, you can effectively lose weight. According to a comprehensive review of its functional uses, lotus root helps with the following when it is consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet:

It improves digestion and gut health, which is why it has been called a functional food. As per the Pharma Innovation Journal, lotus stem comes from the rhizomes, which have these digestive health benefits.

It has digestive benefits, fibre content, and is traditionally used in Indian medicine because of these aspects.

It also helps with heart health, as it is high in potassium content, as mentioned in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology.

Lotus stem can also boost immunity, as it is high in vitamin C, which boosts immune cell functioning. According to the International Journal of Food Science and Technology, it is high in vitamin C, with about 44 mg per 100 g, it provided 73% of the daily value needed for immunity.

It is high in antioxidant properties, and it has been studied widely, as per the International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research, where eating lotus root proved fruitful in reducing body fat.

How To Consume Lotus Root Safely

Lotus root can be consumed in various ways and can easily become a part of your plate. But the right and safe approach to preparing it depends on how well it is washed, cooked, and consumed. Here are some practical ways to consume lotus root, and make sure you are following these precautions:

Before preparing it for consumption, as soon as you buy it from the market or a retail store, make sure it is thoroughly washed and free from any dirt.

Make sure the lotus stem is thoroughly cooked, as an uncooked lotus stem can lead to digestive issues.

You can steam it, fry it, or pickle it, but washing it by soaking it in salted water removes any pathogens that may be present on it.

Side Effects Of Lotus Root

Lotus root may cause digestive issues like gas, bloating, or stomach discomfort when consumed in excess.

Allergic reactions to lotus root are rare but possible, as some people may develop them if they are allergic to aquatic plants.

If you are on anti-diabetic medications or anticoagulant medications, then you need to be careful about consuming lotus root.

Consult a dietician or nutritionist; you can review your lifestyle habits and decide the right approach for you.

Lotus root is a versatile, nutrient-rich vegetable that supports weight loss when it is fresh and consumed in moderation. To reap its extensive health benefits, it can definitely improve your holistic health. But do not assume that solely consuming it will make you lose weight; weight loss depends on your genetics, lifestyle habits, and physical activity levels.

