According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, over 40% of Indian adults struggle with excess weight. Given the high occurrence of lifestyle diseases caused by excessive weight, dietary choice matters more than ever. One such choice is made daily by Indians, to consume an atta roti, made from wheat flour, or grab the packaged brown bread. The choice may seem simple, but people tend to ignore what processing, additives and chemical preservatives can change in the packet of brown bread that sits in your fridge. Modern nutritional studies suggest that a fresh atta roti contains fewer calories, has more fibre, no additives and a lower glycaemic index. This helps in the slow release of sugar once it is consumed, so it is definitely healthier. The aspects that differentiate its benefits over brown bread can be based on their individual nutritional profiles, the ingredients that go into their preparation and their availability.

Atta Roti Vs Brown Bread: Which One Is Better For A Weight Loss Diet?

To correctly assess which choice is better for you, you need to look at the caloric count, fibre content, additives and how quickly it is processed in your body upon consumption. When it comes to effective weight loss, there are many ways to lose weight. One way is to control what is on your plate, and one healthy swap would be to choose to eat fresh, whole wheat roti. While people go for brown bread as it is convenient, the actual healthy ingredients are greatly lacking. To further understand exactly how each of these food items differs in terms of nutrition, the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition found this:

Nutrient Profiles of Atta Roti (Whole Wheat) and Brown Bread

Calories (per 100 g): 250 kcal and 265 kcal

(per 100 g): 250 kcal and 265 kcal Fibre : Higher (natural whole wheat) and moderate (depends on processing)

: Higher (natural whole wheat) and moderate (depends on processing) Additives: None for atta roti, and brown bread contains yeast and preservatives.

None for atta roti, and brown bread contains yeast and preservatives. Glycaemic Index: Lower and higher, respectively.

More research in the British Journal of Nutrition found that whole wheat rotis have a significantly lower glycaemic index than atta mix breads, making them better for diabetes and weight management.

This is because the exact ratios of ingredients that make up brown bread differ; most packaged breads have only a small quantity of fresh whole wheat flour. Due to its limited shelf life, the quality is sacrificed. Packaged bread is designed for convenience, not for nutritional density, so eating brown bread over atta roti should be a dietary choice only when you don't have any other option readily available.

According to International Medical Research, consuming whole grains like atta can help reduce obesity and metabolic syndrome in urban India. There is evidence to show that diets rich in whole wheat (roti) improve satiety and reduce calorie intake compared to processed breads.

Weight Loss Impact

When weight loss seems to be the end goal, then atta roti and brown bread need to be looked at objectively to assess which food option would be better for them. Here is a comparison of both of these food items and their intended health benefits:

Atta roti: Sustained energy source, better satiety (fullness), supports overall digestion.

Sustained energy source, better satiety (fullness), supports overall digestion. Brown bread: quick energy, but risk of hidden sugars and preservatives, which can impact long-term health.

Practical Tips To Eat Atta Roti And Brown Bread

Both of these food items should be eaten in a certain form to gain weight loss benefits. Here are some practical tips that can help you decide:

Choose homemade atta roti over packaged bread, as although atta roti needs fresh atta dough, it is worth the effort.

If opting for bread, ensure it is 100% whole wheat without added sugar by reading the label.

Portion control remains key, as too much of either of these choices could defeat your weight loss goals.

Atta roti is superior for weight loss diets in India due to its natural fibre, lower glycaemic index, and absence of additives. Brown bread can be an occasional substitute, but should not replace roti, especially when you seek to consume a balanced diet.

