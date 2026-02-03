Can Papayas Help Manage Constipation Naturally? All Benefits Explained

Constipation is a common digestive issue which can be quite discomforting. It often leads to bloating and a feeling of fullness. A low-fibre diet, inadequate hydration, lack of physical activity and certain medications can trigger constipation. However, eating right can help manage constipation effectively. Foods rich in dietary fibre help increase stool bulk and promote regular bowel movements. Fibre adds volume to the stool and makes it easier to pass, while also fostering a healthy gut microbiome. One of the fibre-rich foods that is well-known for its ability to relieve constipation is papaya. This tropical fruit offers a unique combination of natural enzymes and fibre, which can be highly effective in managing constipation.

Papaya for constipation: Here's how it works

Papaya contains several beneficial compounds which help support the gut:

1. Offers digestive enzymes

Papaya contains papain and chymopapain, proteolytic enzymes that break down proteins into amino acids. This reduces the workload on the digestive tract, especially after heavy meals.

2. Dual fibre content

Papaya provides both soluble fibre, which retains water to soften stool, and insoluble fibre, which adds bulk to stimulate intestinal movement. Its natural laxative properties can help alleviate constipation.

3. Prebiotic effect

Papaya acts as a mild prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria essential for colon health and bowel movement reflexes.

4. Hydration

With approximately 88% water content, it helps lubricate the intestines and prevents stools from becoming hard.

Other health benefits of eating

Eating papaya can offer multiple health benefits. Some of these include:

1. Boosts immunity

Papaya is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps strengthen the body's defence against infections.

2. Improves heart health

Papaya is rich in potassium and fibre, which help regulate blood pressure and lower LDL cholesterol.

3. Protects against skin damage

Papayas may help prevent skin damage. Vitamins A and C support collagen production, helping to reduce wrinkles and improve skin glow.

4. Antioxidant effect

Papayas contain powerful antioxidants which can help reduce oxidative stress, reducing overall disease risk.

5. Supports weight management

While being low in calories (approx 43-68 kcal per serving). Papaya is high in fibre, which promotes satiety, reducing overall calorie intake.

6. Nutritionally rich

Papaya is a nutrient-dense fruit. It is an excellent source of vitamin C and A, fibre, folate, potassium, and antioxidants like lycopene, offering hydration with high water content while being low in fat.

7. Anti-Inflammatory properties

Bioactive compounds like lycopene and flavonoids help reduce internal inflammation, which may benefit those with inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

For maximum benefits, here are some tips for consuming papaya:

Eat ripe papaya early in the morning on an empty stomach to kickstart digestion and detoxify the body.

Eat fresh papaya slices as a snack or add them to smoothies with chia seeds for a nutritious boost.

Sprinkle black salt, roasted cumin, and lemon juice for extra flavour and added nutrition. These will further enhance the digestive properties.

If you are pregnant, avoid unripe papayas as their latex may cause uterine contractions. Also, do not pair it with milk if you have a sensitive stomach, as it may cause bloating.

Papayas can be an excellent addition to your diet. While relieving constipation, papayas can help support digestive health and boost overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.