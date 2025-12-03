Constipation Awareness Month 2025: Best Desi Winter Foods To Relieve Constipation

Every December, the global digestive-health community observes Constipation Awareness Month. This initiative, led by the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) and supported by medical and patient-advocacy networks, aims to break the stigma around a common but under-discussed condition, encourage open conversations about gut health, and provide education around the causes, impact and management of constipation. Winter brings its own set of challenges for digestion. In colder months, people tend to eat heavier, richer meals, stay indoors more, move less all of which slow down gut motility and reduce stool frequency. Add dehydration, and the risk of constipation climbs.

That's where the wisdom of seasonal Indian nutrition shows its strength. Many winter foods are fresh in markets between December and March are fibre-rich, warming, and supportive of gut health. By eating those smartly, especially during Constipation Awareness Month, one can help maintain regularity, keep digestion smooth, and avoid discomfort. Below we list some desi must-haves for better digestion this winter.

Best desi winter foods to relieve constipation

1. Carrots

Carrots are rich in dietary fibre and also provide vitamins and antioxidants. The fibre especially the insoluble kind adds the bulk to your stool and helps it move through the intestines more easily. Carrots can be eaten raw, grated into salads, cooked into sabzis.

2. Sweet potato

A winter staple across many parts of India, sweet potato is packed with both soluble and insoluble fibre, plus nutrients like vitamin A. Because of its fibre and water content, it helps stool stay soft and move smoothly, reducing the chances of constipation.

3. Radish and turnip

Radish and turnip are often available fresh in winter markets and are low-calorie but high-in-fibre root vegetables. They support digestion, help “cleanse” the gut, and act as natural detoxifiers. Including them in sabzis or salads can help maintain regular bowel movements.

4. Leafy greens

These greens are fibre powerhouses. Bathua, mustard leaves, methi, palak are all widely used in winter Indian cooking and offer plenty of roughage and micronutrients. This helps keep the gut moving smoothly, prevents stagnation, and supports healthy digestion.

5. Beetroot

Beetroot is another winter-friendly root vegetable rich in fibre plus essential vitamins and minerals. Its fibre aids digestion and may help regulate bowel movements. Including beetroot in salads, sabzis or curries adds variety and supports gut health.

6. Whole grains & millets

Switching from refined grains to whole grains or millets significantly boosts fibre intake. These grains add insoluble fibre, which increases stool bulk and accelerates its transit. Millets and whole grains cooked as rotis, porridge or khichdi in winter are warming and gut-friendly, a wholesome base for high-fibre meals.

7. Pulses and lentils

Pulses and lentils are staples of Indian kitchens and are rich in fibre and protein. They add bulk to stool and support regular bowel movements. A dal-sabzi-roti meal in winter helps keep digestion steady, and the fibre helps prevent constipation.

8. Seasonal fruits

Many fruits help with digestion due to their fibre, water content and digestive enzymes. For example, papaya is known to aid bowel movement; guava with seeds adds bulk; citrus and apples provide fibre and hydration. Having fruits as mid-meal snacks helps maintain gut regularity.

Constipation is common but it doesn't have to be a silent discomfort, especially in winter. The observance of Constipation Awareness Month in December is a timely reminder that gut health deserves attention, awareness and action. In India, with our rich tradition of seasonal, fibre-rich winter foods we already have powerful, natural solutions at hand.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

