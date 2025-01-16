Follow These Simple Tips To Prevent And Manage Constipation Naturally

Constipation is a common problem that can be quite discomforting. Several diet and lifestyle choices can contribute to constipation. Not eating enough fibre, poor hydration, a sedentary lifestyle, stress, and some medications or health conditions can trigger constipation. However, consuming a healthy diet and making a few lifestyle changes can help prevent and manage constipation. Here are some natural remedies that can help relieve constipation.

Home remedies for constipation:

1. Stay well-hydrated

Drinking enough water helps ensure healthy digestion. Being dehydrated can make you constipated. Therefore, drink enough water, especially during winter to prevent constipation. It will also help you relieve constipation.

2. Eat more fibre

Dietary fibre ensures smooth bowel movements by increasing the bulk and consistency of bowel movements. Studies have also shown that fibre supplementation can help deal with chronic constipation. Fruits and vegetables are naturally loaded with fibre.

3. Move more

Various studies have shown that exercise can help improve symptoms of constipation. However, exercise alone cannot treat constipation but it can reduce the risk of developing constipation.

4. Eat probiotics and prebiotics

Both prebiotics and probiotics are essential for a healthy gut.

A healthy gut can help ensure smooth digestion and prevent constipation. Some sources of prebiotics and probiotics are:

Prebiotics: garlic, onion, banana, apple and oats

Probiotics: curd, kimchi, yoghurt, kanji, kombucha and pickles

5. Have some prunes

Prunes are one of the best natural remedies for constipation. Prunes are loaded with fibre and sorbitol (which leaves a laxative effect). You can eat some prunes or drink prune juice for effective results.

Some other tips to reduce the odds of constipation:

Avoid highly processed foods as they are deprived of fibre.

Seek medical help if you are suffering from chronic constipation.

Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Avoid holding the urge to use the bathroom

Drink plenty of fluids

When to see a doctor

Meet your doctor immediately if you have constipation along with bleeding from rectum and abdominal pain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.