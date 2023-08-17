Constipation Remedies: Eat Soaked Dates For Quick Relief

Eating a fibre-rich diet can help prevent constipation

Constipation is a common health issue. This can occur due to various reasons, such as not drinking enough water, not eating enough fruits and vegetables or not being physically active. Sometimes, certain medications or medical conditions can also lead to constipation. To prevent constipation, many people suggest staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet with plenty of fibre and doing exercise regularly. However, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests a food item in her Instagram Stories that can easily show positive results for people suffering from constipation. Wondering, what is it? None other than dates. As per her post, soaked dates are the solution to this health issue.

Dates for constipation: Know the benefits

Nutritionist Batra writes, "Dates are also well known for treating constipation. Dates are high in fibre and soaked dates provide the laxative effect and relieve us from digestion problems."

Below are the food items that she enlisted:

1. Sugar's Impact: Sugar can reduce healthy gut bacteria, potentially causing inflammation in the body.

2. Artificial Sweeteners: Artificial sweeteners, due to their unnatural nature, might trigger an immune response, leading to inflammation.

3. Fried Foods and Saturated Fat: Fried foods, rich in saturated fats, can be harsh on the gut and pose digestion challenges.

4. Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs): UPFs with excess salt, fat, sugar, and additives can alter gut bacteria and contribute to inflammation.

5. Vegetable Oils: Oils with a high omega-6 to omega-3 ratio might cause bloating, and inflammation, and harm the gut lining.

6. Excessive Alcohol: Consuming too much alcohol can harm the gut lining, increase endotoxin production, and potentially lead to issues like acid reflux, poor digestion, and bacterial overgrowth.

