From Figs To Apples, These Foods Can Help Relieve Constipation

A fibre-rich diet can help prevent constipation

Constipation is a common digestive issue faced by many. There can be several causes behind constipation like improper diet, medications or pregnancy. Stress, hormone fluctuations, change in routine, low fibre diet and some health conditions can also trigger constipation. Eating a fibre-rich diet and drinking an adequate amount of water can help keep constipation at bay. Some foods, high in fibre and with specific properties that can help keep manage constipation naturally. Here are the top 5 foods that you should be eating if you have constipation.

Best foods for constipation

Figs

Figs are loaded with fibre, zinc, iron, magnesium and B vitamins. You can easily add dried figs to your diet. You can soak one or two pieces overnight or boil them in milk before consuming. But do not over-consume figs, one or two pieces of dried figs are enough.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a plant-based source of several essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, protein and more. These tiny seeds are also a powerhouse of fibre. Around one tablespoon of flaxseeds contain 2 grams of fibre, both soluble and insoluble. Therefore, adding flaxseeds to your diet can help promote overall intestinal health.

Photo Credit: iStock

Prunes

Both fresh and dried plums are an excellent source of fibre. Adding these to your diet can help reduce constipation and offer several other health benefits.

Prunes are loaded with fibre, B vitamins, potassium, magnesium and more.

Apples

Apple is a nutrient-dense fruit that can provide a good amount of fibre, vitamin C, potassium, copper and vitamin K. Apples can help in weight loss, promote gut health, reduce constipation and improve heart health.

Note: Other than these foods, it is of utmost importance to drink enough water to prevent and manage constipation. Dehydration is one of the common causes of constipation.

If you are suffering from chronic constipation, it is wise to consult your doctor to prevent any severe complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.