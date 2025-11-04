Constipation Isn't The First Sign Of Fibre Deficiency; Watch Out For These

Just like other nutrients, fibre is an essential part of the diet. There are two main types of fibre: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibre dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance, which can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels. Insoluble fibre, on the other hand, does not dissolve in water and helps add bulk to the stool, aiding in regular bowel movements. Foods high in fibre also help control appetite and reduce overall calorie intake, as they are often more filling. Fibre is also known to improve gut health as it acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in the gut. When not consumed in adequate amounts, fibre deficiency can lead to certain side effects. Here, let's discuss the earliest signs and symptoms of fibre deficiency.

Earliest signs and symptoms of fibre deficiency

Since fibre adds bulk to stool, constipation is the commonest sign of low fibre intake. Consuming high-fibre foods is also an effective remedy for constipation. However, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recently mentioned that constipation isn't the first sign of fibre deficiency. "The first sign of fibre deficiency isn't constipation, it's feeling hungry soon after eating," Dr. Sethi wrote in an Instagram post.

Other common signs and symptoms of fibre include:

1. Digestive issues

The most common symptom is constipation, which can manifest as infrequent bowel movements, difficulty passing stools, or discomfort during bowel movements. A lack of fibre can also lead to bloating and gas.

2. Weight gain

Fibre helps you feel full and satisfied after meals, controlling overall calorie intake. A deficiency may lead to overeating and weight gain. Additionally, high-fibre foods are often lower in calories and more filling.

3. May affect cholesterol levels

Soluble fibre helps reduce cholesterol absorption in the bloodstream. Therefore, low fibre intake may contribute to higher cholesterol levels, affecting overall heart health.

4. Blood sugar fluctuations

Insufficient fibre may lead to rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, which can be particularly concerning for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance.

5. Haemorrhoids

Chronic constipation due to low fibre intake can increase the risk of haemorrhoids, as straining during bowel movements can put pressure on the veins around the rectum.

6. Fatigue

Not consuming enough fibre can lead to energy dips due to poor blood sugar control and inadequate nutrient absorption.

7. Food cravings

Low fibre diets may cause increased cravings for unhealthy snacks, as fibre helps regulate hunger and satiety.

How to ensure optimal fibre intake

To prevent fibre deficiency, it is essential to incorporate a variety of fibre-rich foods into your diet. Plant-based foods are excellent sources of fibre. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds are some good sources of fibre. Aim for the recommended daily intake, which is about 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.