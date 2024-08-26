Nutritionist Reveals Reason For Constipation Among Youngsters

Make sure your daily diet consists of plenty of veggies and at least two servings of fruits

The inability to pass stool or decreased frequency of bowel movements is referred to as constipation. Adults with constipation usually have less than three bowel movements each week, while individual differences also exist. In addition to being uncomfortable, constipation can have negative health effects. While constipation used to be more prominent in people over 40, it has now become a common occurrence in youngsters as well. Doctor Anjali Mukerjee shares the reason behind young adults facing irritable bowel syndrome. She said in a video shared on Instagram, "This video is for all the young people across the world who are suffering from gas bloat and constipation. You could be anywhere from 20 years and older and have all these problems. The reason these problems have increased in the sense that earlier one would hear of gas bloat and distention only after the age of 40. Now you find as young as 20 you are having these problems. So the reason for this is modernization, ultra-processed foods, sedentary lifestyle and a lot of stress."

"Yes, you do exercise maybe for an hour every day, but you are not active during the entire day. You're sitting in one spot in front of your laptop or scrolling through your phone. There is not much of physical activity and that would impact your gut. Your gut is extremely sensitive to what you eat and drink and what you think and do. If you are ordering food late in the night if you're eating a lot of carbs late in the night, if you are exposed to blue light, if you have a very hectic schedule, you have a lot of pressure and stress and you are eating a lot of desserts, you are smoking, you are drinking alcohol, your are eating late, you are sleeping late. All these things have a negative impact on your gut and remember that all diseases begin in the gut," she added.

An unhappy stomach can cause some issues, such as hormonal abnormalities and constipation. However, you can make some changes in your routine to help you maintain regular bowel motions and cleanse your body.

Here are some simple tips to follow to maintain optimal gut health.

1. Maintaining a healthy digestive system requires eating meals at regular intervals. To maintain a healthy and well-oiled digestive system, try to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the same time each day.

2. To maintain a healthy digestive tract, drink three or more litres of water every day. Constipation can be avoided and stool can be softened by maintaining adequate fluids.

3. Make sure your daily diet consists of plenty of veggies and at least two servings of fruits. Fibre, vitamins, and minerals found in fruits and vegetables support regular bowel motions and a healthy digestive system.

4. Increase your intake of foods high in probiotics, such as pickles, yoghurt, kefir, and fermented foods. Probiotics aid in preserving the proper balance of intestinal bacteria, which enhances digestion and lessens constipation.

5. Drink a glass of fig milk one hour before going to bed. Because of their high fibre content and natural sugar content, figs promote healthy digestion and help avoid constipation, which promotes restful sleep.

Keep these points in mind if you wish to improve your digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.