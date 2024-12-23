Constipation Awareness Month 2024: 10 Changes Everyone Can Make To Their Diet For Better Digestion

Constipation Awareness Month: Addressing constipation is crucial as it can cause chronic cases

December is recognised as Constipation Awareness Month, a global healthcare event dedicated to educating individuals about constipation, its complications, and preventive measures. Constipation is a common gastrointestinal condition characterised by infrequent or difficult bowel movements, often resulting in hard, dry stools, abdominal discomfort, and bloating. It can arise from various factors, including a low-fibre diet, inadequate fluid intake, lack of physical activity, certain medications, or underlying medical conditions. Addressing constipation is crucial, as chronic cases can lead to complications like haemorrhoids or anal fissures. Dietary modifications can significantly enhance digestion and alleviate constipation. Read on as we share simple dietary changes everyone can make for better digestive health.

Here are ten dietary changes that can promote better digestion:

1. Increase fibre intake

Consuming a diet rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre is essential. Soluble fibre, found in foods like oats, apples, and beans, absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance, aiding in stool formation. Insoluble fibre, present in whole grains and vegetables, adds bulk to the stool and helps it pass more quickly through the intestines.

2. Stay hydrated

Adequate water intake is crucial for digestive health. Water softens the stool, facilitating easier passage through the colon. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily, adjusting for factors like climate and physical activity levels.

3. Incorporate probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. Foods like yogurt with live cultures, kefir, and fermented vegetables introduce these good bacteria into the digestive system, enhancing digestion and reducing symptoms of constipation.

4. Limit processed foods

Processed foods often contain high levels of unhealthy fats, sugars, and low fibre content, which can slow digestion and lead to constipation. Reducing the intake of such foods and opting for whole, unprocessed options can improve digestive efficiency and overall health.

5. Eat regular, balanced meals

Consistent meal times and balanced nutrition help regulate digestive processes. Skipping meals or overeating can disrupt the digestive system, leading to issues like indigestion or constipation. Incorporate a variety of nutrients in each meal to support digestive health.

6. Chew food thoroughly

Proper mastication breaks down food into smaller particles, making it easier for the digestive system to process. Chewing thoroughly also stimulates saliva production, which contains enzymes that initiate the breakdown of carbohydrates.

7. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol

Both caffeine and alcohol can dehydrate the body, leading to hard stools and constipation. Limiting their intake and ensuring adequate water consumption can help maintain digestive balance.

8. Incorporate healthy fats

Healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil, can aid digestion by lubricating the intestines and facilitating nutrient absorption. However, moderation is key, as excessive fat intake can lead to digestive discomfort.

9. Include natural laxative foods

Certain foods have natural laxative properties. For example, kiwis are rich in fibre and have been shown to increase stool frequency and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer. Similarly, prunes contain sorbitol, which can help alleviate constipation.

10. Practice mindful eating

Eating slowly and without distractions allows the body to properly process food, leading to better digestion. Mindful eating can also prevent overeating, which often causes digestive discomfort.

Implementing these dietary changes can lead to significant improvements in digestive health, reducing the incidence of constipation and enhancing overall well-being. It's important to introduce these changes gradually and consult with a healthcare professional if needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.