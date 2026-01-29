Dietary Fibre Should Get Essential Nutrient Status, Say Top Nutrition Experts; Here's Why

Nutrition experts are calling for a seismic shift in how we view dietary fibre, arguing that it should be officially recognised as an essential nutrient on par with vitamins, amino acids and minerals. In a paper published in Nature Food, an international team of researchers from the University of Otago (New Zealand) and the University of Dundee (UK) contend that existing evidence now satisfies the scientific criteria for essentiality. For decades, fibre has been promoted as a key component of a healthy diet, but it has not been classified as essential because it lacks a clearly defined deficiency disease.

The researchers argue that this gap has closed as we learn more about the gut microbiome's reliance on fibre, and the far-reaching health benefits of regular intake. Despite global dietary guidelines recommending at least 25 g of fibre per day, most populations fall short of this benchmark. For example, adults in many countries consume markedly less than recommended levels, missing out on protective benefits against chronic diseases.

If dietary fibre were recognised as essential, it could transform dietary guidance, public health policy and food labelling, while encouraging food industries to reformulate and enrich products with fibre. Experts assert this recognition could significantly reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases worldwide.

Why Experts Are Pushing for Essential Nutrient Status

What Is Dietary Fibre?

Dietary fibre refers to plant-derived carbohydrates that resist digestion and absorption in the small intestine but undergo fermentation in the colon. It includes soluble fibres (which dissolve in water) and insoluble fibres (which add bulk to stool). These components influence digestion, blood sugar regulation and cholesterol levels through physiological effects that benefit multiple systems in the body.

According to major nutrition guidelines, adults should aim for 25-38 g of dietary fibre daily, yet most populations fall short. In some Western nations, average daily intake hovers around 17 g, far below recommended levels, leaving many individuals without optimal fibre-associated benefits.

Criteria for Essential Nutrients

For a substance to qualify as essential, it must:

Be beneficial to health

Not be produced by the body

Its absence must cause measurable harm or deficiency effects

The researchers show that dietary fibre meets all three benchmarks, especially when gut microbiome function is considered.

Gut Microbiome: Crucial Link to Deficiency

One of the most compelling arguments centres on the gut microbiome, the vast community of microbes residing in the digestive tract. Fibre serves as the primary fuel for these microbes. Without adequate fibre, gut microbiota become less functional, which experts equate to a deficiency state because the absence of dietary fibre harms the microbiome's role in digestion, immunity and metabolic regulation.

A healthy gut microbiome supports digestion, the synthesis of beneficial short-chain fatty acids, and immune modulation, functions increasingly linked to protection against chronic diseases.

Health Benefits Backed by Scientific Evidence

1. Reduced Risk of Chronic Disease

A large body of research links higher fibre intake with lower risks of major non-communicable diseases:

Cardiovascular disease: Fibre helps lower LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol, reducing heart disease risk.

Fibre helps lower LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol, reducing heart disease risk. Type 2 Diabetes: Fibre slows carbohydrate absorption and improves blood glucose responses.

Fibre slows carbohydrate absorption and improves blood glucose responses. Colorectal cancer: Regular fibre intake is associated with lower incidence of colon cancer.

Long-term cohort studies show that higher fibre consumption is associated with lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, supporting the role of fibre in longevity and disease prevention.

2. Digestive Health and Microbiome Benefits

Fibre plays a central role in promoting bowel regularity, supporting beneficial gut bacteria, and enhancing intestinal barrier integrity. Fermentable fibres help produce short-chain fatty acids, which nourish colon cells and modulate inflammation.

3. Metabolic Health and Weight Management

People with higher fibre diets tend to have better weight regulation, lower blood pressure and improved metabolic profiles. These effects contribute to reduced risk factors for obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Potential Public Health Impact if Recognised as Essential

Recognising dietary fibre as an essential nutrient could spur major changes:

Stronger dietary guidelines and education focused on fibre intake.

Food policy initiatives encouraging product reformulation and clearer fibre labelling.

Healthcare professional training emphasising the importance of fibre for disease prevention.

Experts believe that if populations meet recommended fibre intakes, the global burden of chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer, could be significantly reduced.

The push to classify dietary fibre as an essential nutrient marks a potentially transformative moment in nutrition science and public health. With a substantial evidence base showing that fibre provides critical benefits across digestive, metabolic, cardiovascular and immune systems, and emerging understanding of the gut microbiome's reliance on fibre, experts argue that its essentiality is now scientifically justified. Official recognition could heighten global awareness, strengthen dietary guidance, and enhance food systems to help reduce the burden of chronic disease worldwide.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.