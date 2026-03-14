Quinoa To White Rice: AIIMS-Trained Gastroenterologist Ranks Popular Grains By Fibre Content

Dietary fibre, found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, has several potential benefits for the body. According to Doctor Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard-, Stanford-, and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, “fibre may be the most underrated nutrient for your gut”. Emphasising its importance in digestive health, waste elimination, blood sugar regulation, cholesterol lowering and satiety, he ranked grains based on their fibre content to help people make better dietary choices.

He asks, “If you could choose only one grain, which one would it be?” while sharing the video on Instagram.

Grains Ranked According To Their Fibre Content

Bulgur

Bulgur wheat is a high-fibre, nutrient-dense whole grain packed with insoluble fibre that supports digestion, promotes gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria, and aids in weight management by keeping you full, as per WebMD. It is generally enjoyed after being boiled, but it can also be fried, baked, or roasted.

Steel-cut oats

Also known as Irish oats, they are rich in starch and fibre, making them ideal for weight loss. These oats take 15 to 20 minutes to cook and are best used for dishes such as porridge.

Pearled barley

Taking the third position on the list, this is a processed, polished form of barley grain with the outer husk removed. It is often used in soups, stews and risotto due to its chewy texture and ability to thicken liquids.

Quinoa

It is a high-fibre, gluten-free pseudo-cereal containing nearly double the fibre of most grains, which aids digestion and supports weight loss by promoting satiety. It is also a complete protein, which helps control hunger, regulate blood sugar and reduce calorie intake.

Wild rice

Next comes wild rice on Dr Sethi's list, which is actually a seed from aquatic grasses. It is highly regarded for its nutritional benefits and is often distinguished from white rice for its superior profile, particularly as a good source of fibre and protein, according to a Healthline report.

Brown rice

It is a nutrient-dense whole grain packed with fibre, which helps in weight management, heart health and blood sugar control. Its high fibre content also helps lower cholesterol levels by preventing fat accumulation around the belly.

Parboiled rice

This is a form of rice that has been partially boiled while still in the husk before processing. This process improves the rice's nutritional profile and texture, as per a report by Shrilal Mahal.

White rice

The doctor identifies the two major types of white rice, specifically mentioning Jasmine & Basmati in the eighth position.

Previously, the doctor advised gradually increasing fibre intake, such as adding almost 5 grams per week, drinking enough water and engaging in light physical movement after meals, as your microbiome needs time to adapt. He elaborated on the importance of fibre for the body, sharing, “Fibre isn't just about digestion. It supports your entire metabolic system.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.