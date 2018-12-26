Quinoa For Weight Loss: How Does The Superfood Help Cut Belly Fat

Quinoa has garnered quite a fan following in globe for its nutrient-dense profile. It is also widely available across various supermarkets around the country. Quinoa is a grain-like seed, which can be cooked like rice. Nowadays, restaurants are also using quinoa in smoothies, salads, yogurt and desserts. Quinoa is largely available in two kinds: red and white. It is enriched with proteins, monounsaturated fats, potassium, phosphorus, copper, zinc, vitamin E and B6, riboflavin, niacin, thiamine, iron and magnesium. The gluten-free pseudo-grain is ideal to boost heart health and digestion. It may also help maintain blood sugar level and aid sustainable weight loss. In fact, experts and health practitioners often recommend including good amount of quinoa in weight loss diets in place of high-carb grains.

Here's how quinoa helps in weight loss:

Quinoa is a complete source of protein; it is packed with all essential amino acids. Vegetarians who often find themselves in dearth of options can safely include this excellent plant-based source of protein in their diet. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Quinoa is particularly high in lysine, an amino acid important for tissue growth and repair." Protein helps induce satiety, and regulates hunger hormone ghrelin to check cravings. This ensures you are full for longer and binge less. In addition to protein, quinoa is also a great source of fibre. Fibre takes long to break down and digest; this keeps you full for long and prevents you from overeating. Quinoa contains much higher quantity of fibre as compared to most other grains. Fibre facilitates digestion by adding bulk to the stool. A healthy digestion is an important component of any weight loss journey. Poor digestion takes a toll on your metabolism too, which could further hamper your weight loss goals. As per the book 'Healing Foods', "Quinoa is easy-to-digest and doesn't contain any gluten, making it suitable for anyone on a gluten-free diet."

Here are some healthy and yummy quinoa recipes you can try at home:

• Quinoa Risotto With Mushroom

• Quinoa and Sesame Crackers with Orange Hummus

• Sweet Potato and Quinoa Bowls

• Quinoa, Couscous And Beetroot Tikki

• Coconut Lime Quinoa Salad

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

