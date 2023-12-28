Whole, Rolled Or Steel-Cut? How To Choose The Right Oats For You

Different types of oats you should know about. (Image Credit: Istock)

Oats have gained immense popularity in recent times. The reason for this is the amazing health benefits they have to offer. They are often touted as a 'weight loss' superfood and have become an everyday companion for people who are on a weight loss journey. Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, they feature quite prominently in all these meals. However, oats do not just come in one variety. There are several different types of oats that exist out there. And deciding which one to pick for yourself can get rather overwhelming. If you find yourself in a similar situation, then let's make things easier for you. To help you understand the different varieties of oats, we have compiled a list of the five most popular ones you should know.

Here Are 5 Different Types Of Oats You Should Know About:

1. Whole Oats

As the name suggests, these oats are whole. This means they are not broken and are in their purest form. Whole oats are ideal to add to dishes in which you wish their texture to stand out. For example, you can add them to your salads or make desserts such as ladoo. The texture that they will provide is unmatched by any other type of oat. However, the only drawback is that they take a longer time to cook.

2. Rolled Oats

Unlike whole oats, rolled oats are a slightly processed version. To make them, whole oats are steamed and dehusked and then rolled into flat flakes under heavy rollers. This is what gives them their distinct shape. The majority of the oats that you spot in the market are mostly rolled oats. Muesli, granola, and energy bars all contain rolled oats in them.

3. Steel-Cut Oats

Another popular variety of oats is steel-cut. Also known as Irish oats, they are chopped into two or three pieces with a steel blade. Steel-cut oats are particularly rich in starch and fibre, making them ideal for weight loss. These oats can take anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes to cook and are best used to make dishes such as porridge.

4. Instant Oats

If you're short on time, then instant oats are the best option for you. You just need to soak them in hot water for a few minutes before eating them. While instant oats do help you save time, they are also highly processed. This makes them unhealthy as compared to other types of oats. Not only this, but they also contain additional sugars and additives that can hamper your weight loss goals.

5. Quick Oats

Quick oats are often confused with rolled oats. While both of them are rolled, the former is rolled thinner, resulting in a larger surface area. This, in turn, decreases the cooking time even more. However, since they are so thin, they can easily break as well, which can sometimes give them a coarsely chopped appearance. Quick oats tend to become mushier and are best for adding to pancakes, smoothies, or baked goods.

So, the next time you go shopping for oats, you'll know exactly which one to pick for yourself.