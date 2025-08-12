Nutritionist Shares Recipe Of Lip-Smackingly Healthy Tiramisu Oats

Tiramisu a dessert that screams indulgence with every bite. This Italian treat is a favourite of many sweet tooths and rightfully so, thanks to its decadent flavour. Picture this: layers of coffee-soaked biscuits with a generous amount of cheese, prepared with eggs and sugar, and dusted with rich cocoa powder. From the bitterness of espresso to the sweetness of the cream, Tiramisu is packed with delectable flavours. But like every dessert in the world, it is loaded with calories that can spike your blood sugar levels. Not to forget, the saturated fats that aren't doing your heart any favours.

But guess what? Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has come up with a tasty and healthy alternative to Tiramisu. She calls the dish — a breakfast option — Tiramisu oats. Her latest Instagram entry showcases the detailed recipe of the nutritious morning meal with a subtle dessert-induced punch.

As per Pooja Malhotra, Tiramisu oats are high in protein and fibre and yet taste unbelievably “good.” In her caption, she writes, “What else do you want in your bowl of oats?” The nutritionist has also shared the recipe for making the delicious meal. Let's take a look:

Tiramisu oats recipe

First, you have to blend all these ingredients in a bowl: 40 grams of oats, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds, 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and 150 ml of low-fat milk. A coffee shot is a must, which can easily be prepared by mixing 1 tablespoon of coffee and 30 ml of hot water. Next, you must transfer the concoction into a bowl and allow it to set for approximately 5-6 hours.

After that, scoop 150 grams of Greek yoghurt into a separate bowl, add 2 drops of vanilla essence and a generous portion of sweetener. Whip it up uniformly.

In the following step, pour the yoghurt over the layer of oats. For that extra zest, sprinkle some cocoa powder. And voila! Your tiramisu oats are ready! Pro tip: The dish is best enjoyed when served chilled.

So, what are you waiting for? Try it out yourself

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.