White Rice Is Not As Unhealthy As You May Think; 8 Health Benefits Of Eating White Rice

White rice has been a staple food in many cultures for centuries. It is the most commonly consumed type of rice worldwide, and it is rich in carbohydrates and essential nutrients like folate and vitamin B1. However, it has also received bad press over the years for its high glycemic index and low nutritional content. But recent research suggests that white rice may not be as unhealthy as previously believed.

Contrary to popular belief, white rice is not devoid of nutrients. In fact, it is a good source of folic acid, potassium, and magnesium, which are important for healthy cell function, blood pressure regulation, and prevention of heart disease. It is also low in fat and sodium, which can help reduce the risk of obesity and hypertension.

However, it is important to note that white rice is still a refined carbohydrate, which means it lacks the fibre and nutrients found in unrefined whole grains. Therefore, it is advisable to consume white rice in moderation and pair it with nutrient-dense foods like vegetables, lean protein, and healthy fats. Continue reading as we share some benefits of consuming white rice.

9 Ways in which white rice may be beneficial for you:

1. Provides energy

Eating white rice can provide an instant boost of energy as it is rich in carbohydrates, which are the primary source of energy for our body.

2. Gluten-free

White rice is gluten-free and is a good source of carbohydrates for people with gluten intolerance.

3. Easy to digest

White rice is easy to digest, making it an ideal food for people with digestive issues. It may also be a great choice for bland foods when suffering from cold, cough or other seasonal infections.

4. Lowers blood pressure

Research suggests that eating white rice can lower blood pressure, which reduces the risk of developing heart disease.

5. Rich in antioxidants

White rice contains antioxidants that help to protect the body against free radicals that can cause damage to cells, DNA, and proteins.

6. Promotes weight loss

White rice is low in fat and calories, making it a great addition to a weight loss diet.

7. Boosts immune system

White rice contains essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin D, potassium, and magnesium, which help to boost the immune system.

8. Prevents chronic diseases

Eating white rice can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cancer. The antioxidants in white rice can help to protect the body against disease-causing free radicals.

9. Low in calories

White rice is surprisingly low in calories compared to other grains. One cup of cooked white rice contains only about 200 calories, while brown rice contains around 215 calories. This makes white rice a good option for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

In conclusion, white rice may not be as unhealthy as previously thought. It can be a part of a healthy and balanced diet when consumed in moderation and with different nutrient-dense foods. However, switching to whole grains like brown or wild rice can provide additional health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.