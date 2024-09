India Lifts Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Exporters hailed the decision, dubbing it a "game-changer" for the sector.

The Centre lifted the ban on the export of non-basmati white rice on Friday with immediate effect, according to a notification.

In July 2023, the government imposed the ban to ensure the domestic supply of rice and keep prices under control.

Exporters hailed the decision, dubbing it a "game-changer" for the sector.

"India's bold decision to lift restrictions on non-basmati white rice exports is a game-changer for the agricultural sector," said Rice Villa CEO Suraj Agarwal.

"This strategic move will not only boost the income of exporters but also empower farmers, who can expect higher returns with the impending arrival of the new kharif crop," he said.

The government has also reduced the export duty on parboiled rice to 10 per cent from 20 per cent, the notification said.

Another rice exporter, Keshab Kr Halder of Halder Group who was seeking immediate removal of the ban lauded the government's move.

