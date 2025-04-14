Here's Why White Rice Is Better For You Than Brown Rice

White rice and brown rice both come from the same grain, but they differ in how they're processed. Brown rice is whole grain as it contains the bran (fibre-rich outer layer), the germ (nutrient-dense core), and the endosperm (starchy middle). White rice, on the other hand, has the bran and germ removed, leaving only the endosperm. This gives white rice its polished look and soft texture. While brown rice is often praised for being more nutritious due to its fibre and micronutrients, white rice may actually be better for certain people especially those with digestive issues, low appetite, or who follow traditional diets. Keep reading as we underline ways in which white rice might actually be better for you.

Why white rice might actually be better for you than brown rice

1. Easier to digest

White rice is gentler on the stomach because it lacks the bran layer, which contains hard-to-digest fibres. This makes it ideal for people with digestive issues, ulcers, IBS, or during recovery from illness. Brown rice, though fibrous, can cause bloating and discomfort in sensitive individuals.

2. Lower in anti-nutrients

Brown rice contains phytic acid, an anti-nutrient that can block the absorption of minerals like zinc, iron, and calcium. White rice has significantly less phytic acid, making it a better choice for people with mineral deficiencies or poor gut absorption.

3. Better shelf life and storage

White rice has a much longer shelf life compared to brown rice, which can go rancid due to its natural oils in the bran. This makes white rice more practical for Indian households where grains are bought in bulk and stored for months.

4. More versatile in cooking

White rice is more neutral in taste, softer, and cooks faster, which makes it highly adaptable to Indian curries, dals, stir-fries, and biryanis. Brown rice has a nuttier taste and chewy texture that doesn't always pair well with Indian spices and sauces.

5. Less likely to trigger gut inflammation

The bran in brown rice contains lectins, which can irritate the gut lining in some people, especially those with autoimmune issues. White rice, being stripped of lectins and other potential irritants, is often recommended in anti-inflammatory diets like the autoimmune protocol (AIP).

6. Better for low-fibre diets

People recovering from surgeries or those advised to follow a low-residue or low-fibre diet (due to GI issues) are usually told to eat white rice. It offers energy without irritating the gut or overloading the system with fibre.

7. Fewer calories for the same serving size

Since brown rice is denser and higher in fibre, it might lead to slower digestion, but also more calories per cup compared to cooked white rice (depending on preparation). For people tracking calories for fat loss, white rice might allow for larger portions with fewer calories.

Since sustainability is key, eating controlled portions of white rice with balanced meals is often more practical and consistent than forcing a switch that doesn't feel satisfying. Make the right choice based on your needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.