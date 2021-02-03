Here Are The Reasons Why You Should Eat White Rice Guilt-Free

White rice is easy to digest as compared to brown rice

Do you consume white rice regularly and feel guilty about it? It is commonly believed that eating rice can make you fat. The white rice vs brown rice debate is quite popular among fitness enthusiasts. Many choose brown rice over white to add better nutrients to their diet or to maintain a healthy weight. But fail to understand whether it is worth making this swap. There are several myths about the consumption of white rice that are often believed. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, "You should stop feeling guilty about choosing white rice over brown rice." Here are some reasons why you should enjoy white rice guilt-free.

Is white rice not good for your health?

The nutritionist took to Instagram to explain that eating white rice is not-so-bad! "A lot of us keep getting lost in the white rice vs brown rice debate. Let's clear it out and make an informed choice," Batra writes in her post.

Brown rice is unrefined and contains the whole grain. This means that it consists of the fibre-rich bran, the nutrient-rich germ and the carb-rich endosperm. On the other hand, white rice is devoid of bran and the germ making it less nutritious than the brown version.

Brown rice also has more antioxidants and all the key vitamins. Whereas, white rice is considered as just empty calories compared to it.

White rice contains a variety of nutrients

But before you make a decision here are some things you must know

"The outer layer or the bran of the brown rice has phytic acid which makes it harder to digest the rice. Phytic acid is a gut distresser. So, if you are someone with a sensitive stomach or gluten allergies that flare up often, you'd do well by not having brown rice."

"White rice is easier on your digestive system. It is also a natural source of zinc. You can have steamed white rice with lots of vegetables and dal to counter the 'empty calorie carb-rich' aspect of the grain," adds the nutritionist.

It is also a great idea to combine white rice with lots of fibre-rich veggies. Also, do not miss proteins and healthy fats to cut down your chances of missing out on the nutrients.

Those suffering from diabetes too can eat white rice. If you are diabetic and don't want to give up your rice, make sure you combine it with the right food and just stop worrying about the glycemic index. That can be well managed with the right combination of veggies and dals. You can seek help from an expert to understand the right combination and portion according to your condition.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

