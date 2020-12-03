Weight Loss: Is Eating Roti Better Than Eating Rice For Losing Weight?

Rice vs roti for weight loss: Both grains have an almost similar nutritent profile

Highlights Rice and roti are both rich in carbs

But they should not be blamed for weight gain

What matters is your pattern of consuming these grains

When it comes to weight loss, the battle between rice and roti is an unprecedented one. While many think that giving up on rice and roti in full entirety is an effective way to lose weight quickly, nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommends eating carbs all the way. According to her, carbs are the energy givers, sleep enhancers, mood lifters and hunger busters. Rice and wheat are both cereals having a similar quotient of protein, fat and carb load as well. 100 gms of wheat flour contains 69.4 gms carbs, 12.1 gms proteins and 1.7 gms of fats. While, 100 gms of rice contains 78.2 gms carbs, 6.8 gms protein and 0.5 gms fats.

Which is better for weight loss: Rice or roti?

According to Makhija, the choice is on your preference, and the way your body reacts to it. Some people find rice less filling than rotis, and end up eating more quantity of rice per sitting. "This is where the trouble begins, and you gain weight. So, the culprit is not the grain, but your style of eating," the Mumbai-based nutritionist explains in one of her recent IGTVS.

What can be done?

For all of you who find rice less filling or satiating in nature, you can make your meal more filling but increasing the quantity of vegetables or dal.

"Similarly, some people find it difficult to digest rotis. It may make them feel gassy or have stomach distress. This makes them eat lesser quantity of roti, which may in turn help them with weight," says Makhija while explaining why roti often wins the weight loss battle.

She goes on to add that no particular grain should be blamed for causing weight gain, or highlighted for helping with weight loss as well.

The quantity in which you eat rice may cause weight gain

Photo Credit: iStock

No matter what grain you choose, it is important that you enjoy eating it, and eat it in controlled proportions. Portion control is the key when it comes to weight loss. You can enjoy your favourite comfort foods, but do eat in limited portion size. As nutritionist Ishi Khosla says, you must eat only till you are 80% full.

Eat your meals without any distractions like your phone, TV, book, newspaper or a laptop. This will help you to focus on your food and also prevent overeating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.