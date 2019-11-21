Weight Loss Diet: You Must Try These 5 Keto-Friendly Low-Carb Rotis- Know Method To Prepare

Weight loss: Almond flour and coconut flour can be used to make rotis on keto diet

Low-carb keto rotis: People on keto diet often crave basic staple foods like roti and rice. Roti and rice are two staples of Indian diet. Giving up on even one of them for weight loss or any other reason is not easy. The basic principle of keto diet is to give up on carbs and increase intake of fat and protein to achieve quick weight loss. When followed in the right manner, keto diet has proven to be effective in aiding quick weight loss. However, to follow it in the long run, or to continue with it for more amount of weight loss, you need to find solutions to rice and roti cravings to make the diet bearable and also easy to follow. So, in this article, we are going to talk about a variety of low-carb rotis that you can enjoy guilt-free on keto diet.

Weight loss diet: Low-carb rotis on keto diet

Nowadays, it is no longer difficult to get access to protein-rich flour options like almond flour, flaxseed meal, coconut flour etc. You can make a monthly budget and order these ingredients in bulk in the beginning of the month to enjoy rotis on keto diet as and when you want.

1. Almond flour rotis

When following a keto diet, the aim should be to get good amount of protein and fat in every meal. Almond flour is protein rich gluten-free alternative to wheat flour. It is also low in carbs, rich in monounsaturated fats, Vitamin E, manganese, and fibre.

Method to prepare:

Take 2 cups of almond flour, 1 cup of flaxseed meal, 3 tbsp of psyllium husk powder, 1 tsp salt, hot water and olive oil or ghee. Mix these ingredients well and knead them to form a dough. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Add some ghee to smoothen the texture of the dough and also add the fats you need in keto diet. Roll rotis with the help of a parchment paper. Use ghee to cook them and enjoy them guilt-free on keto diet.

2. Spinach rotis

Spinach rotis can provide you with the nutrition you need on keto diet, while satisfying your cravings for roti. Leafy green vegetables like spinach are good for heart health, blood sugar control, weight loss, high blood pressure regulation and much more.

Method to prepare:

You can take almond flour, flaxseed meal and psyllium husk in the same quantities as mentioned above. Blanch some spinach and add them to the dough. Spinach is a nutritious leafy green veggie that can provide you with magnesium, B vitamins, Vitamin K, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Spinach rotis are going to be delicious addition to your keto diet for weight loss.

Add spinach to the dough for extra nutrients, texture and flavour

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Coconut flour rotis

Coconut flour is a glute-free flour that is made from coconuts. It is rich in fibre and medium chain triglycerides. It is good for digestion, heart health and even blood sugar control for diabetics.

Method to prepare:

Take coconut flour (2 cups), flaxseed meal and psyllium husk in the same quantities as mentioned above. Knead the dough with hot water and ghee. Roll them into flat breads and enjoy them with a coriander chutney and a dollop of ghee.

4. Keto masala roti

Now this is a perfect option for those who miss paranthas and rotis on keto diet for quick weight loss. It is rich in protein and fibre and low in carbs. They are going to make for a delightful chatpata addition to your keto diet.

Method to prepare:

Take 1 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup golden flax meal, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, 2 tsp carom seeds, 3 tsp xanthan gum (optional), 1 tbsp sour cream and salt to taste. Mix all the ingredients well and knead into a dough. Cover and let it sit for 15 minutes. Cook rotis using ghee and enjoy masala rotis. You can also make a crispy version of these rotis as shared here.

5. Cheese and fenugreek stuffed roti

The magic of almond flour, flaxseed flour and psyllium husk together can work for cheese and fenugreek rotis as well. While the cheese will provide you with the much needed fat, dried fenugreek leaves are low in carbs and delicious to taste. They are good for blood sugar control as well.

Method to prepare:

Take almond flour, flaxseed flour and psyllium husk in the same quantities as mentioned above. Take 1/2 tsp of carom seeds or ajwain, 1/4 tsp of turmeric powder, 1 deseeded green chill, salt to taste, hot water and ghee. Take 1 cup of parmesan cheese and 2-3 tsp of dried fenugreek leaves. Make a dough with the ingredients mentioned above. Use cheese and fenugreek leaves for stuffing. Cook them with ghee and enjoy these delicious low-carb rotis on keto diet for quick weight loss.

