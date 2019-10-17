Weight Loss Diet: Following Keto Diet? Try These 5 Tricks To Get Rid Of Keto Flu

Keto flu may cause stomach pain and sugar cravings

If you are on the very popular diet for weight loss-keto diet, and are experiencing headaches, muscle cramps and lethargy more than usual, then you might have keto flu. Keto flu is an unpleasant side effect of following keto diet that are usually experienced by beginners. Symptoms of keto flu can feel similar to the flu and are caused because of very less intake of carbs. Reducing your carb intake can force your body to burn ketones for energy instead of glucose. Ketones are a by-product of fat breakdown and are the main source of energy for people on a keto diet. Transition period in keto diet can be especially difficult for some people. However, there are a few tricks that can help in preventing keto flu.

Keto diet side effects: Symptoms of keto flu

If you have just began following the keto diet, you may experience the following symptoms:

Headaches

Muscle cramps

Fatigue

Nausea

Constipation

Vomiting

Dizziness

Poor concentration

Difficulty in sleeping

Sugar cravings

Stomach pain

Keto flu can cause headaches and stomach pain

How to prevent keto flu?

For many people, taking up the keto diet is nothing but a desperate attempt for quick weight loss. And while that is totally understandable, there are a few tricks that can make transition into ketosis a little easier and prevent keto flu.

1. Keep yourself hydrated

Maintaining your hydration levels is an important step not just keto diet followers, but also for those who want to stay fit and healthy. Drinking 8 to 10 glasses of water can reduce keto flu and even prevent it. Staying hydrated can reduce muscle cramps and fatigue.

Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated to prevent keto flu

2. Avoid over-exercising and strenuous exercise

During your transition, it is better to take things slow if you are experiencing keto flu symptoms. During keto flu, you can follow the standard protocol of exercise set by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which states that 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise in a week is sufficient to keep you healthy and maintain your weight.

3. Increase sodium and potassium intake

Replace dietary electrolytes and eat healthy sodium from foods like salted nuts. Cook your food using Himalayan salt. Keto diet reduces insulin levels. When this occurs, kidneys release excess sodium from the body. Keto diet also restricts some high potassium foods like starchy vegetables, fruits and beans. Eat more of leafy green veggies, vegetables, avocados, mushrooms, nuts and salmon to get adequate sodium, potassium and magnesium.

4. Make sure you sleep well

During the initial phase, following the keto diet can make it difficult for you to sleep. But you can try reducing caffeine intake, avoid use of phone, laptop and TV before sleeping, meditation, taking a hot bath before bed time and creating a cosy and comfortable environment in your room to get a good night's sleep. Sleeping well can keep keto flu at bay.

Sleeping well can prevent keto flu

5. Get adequate fats

The basics of keto diet for weight loss is to eat more fat, moderate protein and low carbs. To reduce cravings and irritability, it is important that you consume sufficient when following keto diet. Fatty fish, nuts and seeds, coconut, ghee, olive oil and avocado are high fat foods that should be a part of your keto diet. Eating sufficient fat can reduce symptoms of keto flu.

