Keto Diet Side Effects: What Is Keto Rash? Here Are Some Treatment Methods You Must Know

Keto diet: Nutritional deficiency while following a keto diet can lead to keto rash

Keto diet is one of the most discussed diets which help in weight loss. A keto diet is a low carb and a high-fat diet which triggers the fat burning process and leads to weight loss. This diet restricts your carb intake and makes you eat healthy fats. Keto diet brings major changes to your diet which can lead to some side effects. If you are following a keto diet you may experience brain fog, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cramps, stomach ache and nausea. These side effects are temporary which may appear at the initial stage. Another side effect of keto diet is called keto rash. It is the side effect of following a keto diet on your skin.

What is keto rash?

Keto rash mostly occurs in the upper body. It includes itchy rash with redness. It is an uncomfortable and itchy condition which can be controlled with some precautions. It can be spotted on neck, chest and back. There is a requirement of deep studies to determine the relation between keto diet and skin conditions. But you need to take precautions and treatment on time to treat keto rashes. Some external factors can also trigger the condition like too much exposure to sunlight, sweating or use of an inappropriate skin product.

You may face different skin problems as an initial side effect of keto diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to treat keto rash

1. Fix nutritional deficiencies

When you are only focusing on the consumption of good fats and limiting your carb intake, you may miss on some essential nutrients. There are some vital nutrients which are necessary for healthy skin. Deficiencies of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B12 and many others can lead to skin problems. Try to make some modifications in your diet to fit some essential nutrients which can help you prevent nutritional deficiencies.

2. Check your food allergy

Eliminate such foods from your diet which can lead to inflammation. If you are allergic to any of the foods, remove it from your diet and choose a healthy alternates. Do not consume such foods which can trigger skin problems or lead to inflammation.

3. Add anti-inflammatory elements

Foods which can naturally control inflammation can help you fight the condition effectively. Check with your dietician once and make the necessary modifications. Adding some anti-inflammatory foods can help you control and avoid the condition.

4. Follow the right skin care routine

If you are experiencing keto rashes you need to follow a skin care routine to control it on time effectively. Wear loose clothes made with light fabric. Avoid touching the rash directly. Keep your skin covered while going out. Keep your skin moisturised.

Follow proper skin care routine to control keto rash on time

Photo Credit: iStock

If you are experiencing keto rash do not ignore it. Make necessary modifications in your diet to avoid this condition. You can also consult a doctor to avoid the progression of the condition.

