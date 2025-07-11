Can A Keto Diet Stop Panic Attacks, Mood Swings, Depression? We Asked Experts

Singer Neha Bhasin is known for her work in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema, as well as independent music in Indian pop and Punjabi folk genres. She became an overnight sensation when she was selected by Coke [V] Popstars, a nationwide talent hunt conducted by Channel V. She was just 18 at the time.

Now 42, Neha has grown up in the public eye and, like many celebrities, has faced constant scrutiny from the paparazzi, online trolls and the public. But things took a darker turn when she started struggling with anxiety, depression and severe panic attacks. She was eventually diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a debilitating form of PMS characterised by intense emotional and behavioural symptoms. Her struggle was compounded by PCOD, and at one point, she even attempted suicide.

In a recent YouTube podcast with comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Neha opened up about how a change in her diet played a transformative role in her recovery.

"Keto has changed my life," she said, explaining how her anxiety and depression have almost completely disappeared and that her mood swings are now much more manageable.

According to her, the keto diet, a low-carb, high-fat diet, changed not just her physical but also her mental health. But is that really possible? We asked experts.

What Is The Keto Diet?

Nidhi Sahai, Head of Clinical Dietetics and Nutrition at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, explains that the keto diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that forces the body into a state of ketosis, where it burns fat instead of glucose for fuel.

"To do it properly, one must reduce carbohydrate intake to around 20-50 grams a day (that's even less than what you get from two wheat chapatis). The focus should be on consuming healthy fats like nuts, seeds and avocados, eating moderate amounts of protein, and completely avoiding sugar," she says.

Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician and Diabetes Educator, agrees. She adds, "The keto diet shifts the body's metabolism from burning glucose to burning fat, which results in the production of ketones. A standard keto diet typically consists of 70-75% fat, 20-25% protein, and only 5-10% carbohydrates."

She also shares tips for following keto safely:

Base it on whole foods: healthy fats like olive oil, avocados, nuts; moderate protein from eggs, poultry and fish; and low-carb vegetables such as leafy greens and broccoli.

Avoid processed foods and prioritise nutrient-dense, minimally processed options.

Gradually taper carb intake to ease the transition and supplement with adequate hydration and electrolytes to reduce side effects.

Who Should And Should Not Try Keto

Sahai says the keto diet can be beneficial for individuals struggling with obesity or Type 2 diabetes (under medical supervision), and for those with epilepsy. Malhotra adds that keto may aid in weight loss and improve glucose control. However, it's not suitable for everyone.

"Keto should be avoided by individuals with liver failure, chronic kidney disease, Type 1 diabetes, eating disorders, or those on SGLT-2 inhibitors," Malhotra warns.

Keto diet is low carb, high fat diet. Photo: Unsplash

It's also not recommended for pregnant or lactating women, people with osteoporosis, or those with severe digestive disorders like IBS, unless supervised by a qualified medical professional.

Bottom line: Always consult a trained healthcare provider before starting keto, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

How Does Keto Affect Mental Health?

Aayrin Memon, Nutritionist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, believes that keto's impact goes well beyond the waistline.

"Ketones serve as a stable, efficient source of energy for the brain, which may help reduce brain fog, fatigue, and even improve mood stability," he explains. Ongoing research is also investigating keto's potential to manage mental health conditions and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.

Malhotra concurs, noting that keto has attracted attention for its positive effects on mood and cognition. "By stabilising blood sugar, reducing neuroinflammation and supplying ketones as brain fuel, keto may help improve mental clarity, energy levels and overall mood," she says.

She also points to early research and anecdotal evidence suggesting that a well-formulated keto diet may reduce symptoms, and sometimes even induce remission, in cases of depression and anxiety. This may be due to increased levels of GABA (a calming neurotransmitter) and improved mitochondrial function.

However, she cautions that the initial phase of keto, especially for those with pre-existing depression, can temporarily worsen symptoms like fatigue or irritability.

"The restrictive nature of the diet can also lead to nutritional deficiencies or social withdrawal, which might aggravate mental health issues. Supervision is essential," Malhotra says.

Sahai adds that ketones can reduce energy crashes and mood swings commonly associated with sugar spikes.

"Keto also has anti-inflammatory properties which may support brain health," she says. Some studies even show improved neurotransmitter balance, particularly GABA and glutamate, both of which are key to mood regulation and focus.

However, not everyone agrees.

Ushakiran Sisodia, Chief Dietitian at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, cautions that more research is needed. "While ketones bypass the need for glucose and insulin in the brain, which can help in some cases, this could also lead to complications or mental disturbances in others. Keto therapy for mental health still remains a somewhat contradictory area," Sisodia warns.

Despite the debate, all three experts agree on one point - keto must be done under professional guidance. If not followed correctly, or followed for too long, the diet can have unwanted side effects.

The 'Keto Flu' And Other Side Effects

One of the most common short-term effects initially of the keto diet is what's known as the "keto flu".

"This can include irritability, headache, fatigue, nausea, constipation, dehydration and even bad breath," Malhotra explains.

Memon and Sisodia list additional side effects:

Lethargy, light-headedness, and headaches

Mood swings, bad breath (halitosis)

Muscle cramps, reduced stamina during workouts

Fat-induced diarrhoea or constipation

Risk of nutrient deficiencies without proper planning

Possible muscle loss if not accompanied by resistance training

Another concern is that the long-term effects of keto are still not fully understood, especially in the context of mental health.

The Final Bite

The keto diet - when done right and under expert supervision - can offer significant benefits for physical health, weight management, and potentially even mental well-being, as seen in Neha Bhasin's case. But that doesn't mean it's a one-size-fits-all solution or something you should start overnight.

A drastic change in diet requires thoughtful planning, proper nutritional guidance and a full understanding of your body's needs and medical history. Keto might help you feel better, but only if done responsibly, and not just because it worked for someone else.